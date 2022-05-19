Charles Barkley Gets into Spat with Warriors’ Faithful, Berates One Heckler

Charles Barkley of TNT has always had a grudge against the Golden State Warriors, and this time around it was no different.

Right after the Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Phoenix Suns in Game 7, Barkley already had predictions ready for the Western Conference Finals.

“I think the Mavs are going to be better at small ball because of Luka [Dončić]. Nobody can handle that dude one-on-one,” Barkley said. “And if [Jalen] Brunson and [Spencer] Dinwiddie keep playing like they’re playing, this team is going to be tough to beat.

“So I’m going with the upset. I’m going with the Mavs.”

Charles Barkley is picking the 4th seeded Mavericks over the 3rd seeded Warriors to go to the NBA Finals 👀 Do you agree?#dALLasIN #DubNation pic.twitter.com/CRLOVM9vU8 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 16, 2022

The Warriors were the original ones to invent the small-ball lineups, especially earlier in the mid-2010s.

Warriors fans have heard this before. Barkley was highly critical and full of skepticism, back when the Warriors were still looking to establish themselves as title contenders in 2015. It was well known when the Chuckster said jump shooting teams could not win championships then.

Barkley Comes Out on the Attack in San Francisco Ahead of Game 1

During May 15’s telecast of Inside the NBA, Barkley was already stirring the pot when he compared San Francisco to hell and expressed his distaste for the city.

“I hate San Francisco,” Barkley said as the rest of the crew confusingly asked him why. “I just don’t like it. I have to like a city because y’all like it?”

"We are going to hell, I mean San Francisco" 😭😭😭 Chuck is not a fan of the City by the Bay. pic.twitter.com/v9HWVoHegU — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 16, 2022

As fans gathered behind the TNT crew as they did their pregame show, many of the fans could be heard antagonizing Barkley as he looked out into the sea of Dubs fans. With a smirk on his face, Barkley started to chant a phrase of his own.

"Let's go Mavs!" Chuck had a message for the fans in San Francisco 😅 pic.twitter.com/MJDSL1MwxW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2022

The fans reacted with jeers and boos, and it only added more drama between them. For the most part, it definitely seemed to be all in good fun as some fans could be seen cheering when Barkley responded to them.

After the Warriors demolished the Mavericks, Barkley was trying to recap where the Mavs went wrong throughout Game 1. But fans outside drowned out Barkley’s voice with “Chuck, you suck!” chants.

Playing the heel that he so often does, Barkley turned around and feed fuel into the fire.

“Hey, you’re right,” the Hall of Famer yelled, “And y’all suck too!”

Draymond Green was part of the crew following the game, and he was there to witness the drama ensuing between Barkley and the fans.

“I don’t dislike the area,” Barkley continued. “I hate the area.”

Green retorted back quickly with a jab of his own.

“The area hates you!”

"I don't dislike the area, I hate the area."

"The area hates you!" We've only played one game and Chuck and @Money23Green already have beef 😂 pic.twitter.com/B4lQIKmhHl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2022

Barkley Tells One Heckler That He Will ‘F*** Your Mama’

During the commercial break for one Inside the NBA segment, one fan seemed to go too far and continue to heckle Barkley nonstop.

Barkley, not one to shy away from confrontation, turned to the fan directly and had a colorful choice of words for him.

“If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f*** your mama.”

Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation #Chuck pic.twitter.com/RHNb6eRHKU — tino (@tino_lopez9) May 19, 2022

It was not revealed as to what exactly was said to Barkley, but it must not have been too kind for Barkley to respond like that. This is going to continue the entire series, especially when the games are held at Chase Center, so expect an encore on May 20 for Game 2.