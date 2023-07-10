Chris Paul Breaks Silence on Trade to Warriors: ‘It’ll Be a Conversation’

Chris Paul met with the media on July 9 for the first time since getting traded to the Golden State Warriors, and the veteran point guard had plenty to say about his new team.

The Warriors added the 38-year-old veteran with the hope he can help them win their fifth championship since 2015. A 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection, a ring is the one thing that has eluded Paul over his stellar 18-year career.

During his time with the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul was part of teams who gave the Warriors fits in the playoffs, with arguably his most memorable win coming when his 2014 Clippers eliminated the Dubs in the first round.

Now that he has joined forces with his former rivals, Paul was asked what his role will be playing alongside a loaded Warriors squad that includes Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and he says he’ll be ready and open for anything.

Paul: Steve Kerr & I Will Determine My Role Soon

There’s been no discussion between Chris Paul and Steve Kerr about Paul coming off the bench. “It’ll be a conversation when camp starts. Me and Steve have talked, but that ain’t something where it’s, ‘What up, man? You starting or coming off the bench.” pic.twitter.com/JYSO9hcHqE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 10, 2023

“At the end of the day, it’s basketball,” Paul said when asked about his role with the Dubs. “I’m going into a situation with a bunch of guys who’ve been playing together for a long time. I’m not as worried about it as probably everybody else is — when I say everybody, not necessarily our team.” Another reporter then asked the veteran point guard if he had considered that he may not be a starter, but instead could come off the bench.

“Uh, you coaching?” Paul replied with a laugh before noting he and Dubs head coach Steve Kerr will figure out whether he’ll be part of Golden State’s starting five or not.

Paul has played in 1,214 games since entering the league and he has started every one.

“I don’t know what the situation is going to be. … I think that will be for us to figure out once we get going,” Paul said, adding: “Like I said, it’ll be a conversation for us when camp starts. Me and Steve have talked and whatnot, but that ain’t something where he’s like: ‘What up man, we won’t have you starting.’ I think we’ll figure all that stuff out in camp.”

Paul Already Training With Steph Curry

“Never thought you’d see the day,” Chris Paul said after holding up his new jersey. pic.twitter.com/ms8XKa9AWg — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 10, 2023

Over his career, Paul has played 34.4 minutes per game and has averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range (stats from Basketball Reference).

Despite his age, Paul still has plenty to offer. He’s a season removed from leading the league in assists, something he has done five times. “I’m excited,” Paul said about joining his new team before admitting as he held his new jersey aloft: “It’s gonna take some getting used to.”

Paul, who also noted he doesn’t remember being on a team that has as many capable shot creators as the Warriors, said that he had already worked out with Curry earlier in the day. When he was asked how the workout went, his response was short, hilarious and encouraging to Warriors fans everywhere: “Wasn’t a lot of misses.”

Both Curry and Paul have played point their entire careers, so it’ll be interesting to see what Kerr and company cook up.