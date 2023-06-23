Chris Paul Breaks Silence on New Role With Warriors, Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors already had one of the best point guards in NBA history in Steph Curry. After trading for Chris Paul, they’ll head into next season with two.

Often over the course of his career, Paul’s arrival at a new destination has been accurately described via the cliché, “There’s a new sheriff in town.” But The City does, and always will, belong to Curry — one of the few guns in the NBA’s West who has been regularly quicker and more deadly than Paul over his illustrious 18-year career.

Caught up with Chris Paul tonight – he is in his Winston-Salem hometown promoting his new book “Sixty-One.”

Here is CP3 and his reaction on going to the Warriors – he has already talked to Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/8RbDGXRvA1 — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) June 22, 2023

Paul participated in some brief media rounds on Thursday, June 22, which was both the day of his trade and the day of the draft. Paul said he had already spoken to Curry and was asked by Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer how that conversation went — a query was met first with a chuckle from the point guard.

“It was good,” Paul said, pausing for a brief moment. “Yeah.”

While Paul and Curry will undoubtedly play some minutes in tandem next season — including, presumably, down the stretch in tight games — Paul will, for the first time in his professional tenure, function as a backup point guard, running the offense during those minutes when Curry is off the floor.

Treading lightly, Fowler attempted to get Paul’s thoughts on the transition to the next phase of his career by asking the 11-time All-NBA selection about the role he expects to play upon joining Golden State. However, Paul — a savvy veteran both on and off the court — didn’t take the bait.

“To help us win games,” Paul responded with a smile.

Steph Curry, Chris Paul Have Heated Rivalry Stretching Back a Decade

That Curry and Paul are now teammates as they enter their mid- and late-30s, respectively, adds a fascinating twist to what has been a long and storied rivalry — and one that Curry has utterly dominated.

Paul got the better of Curry and the Dubs in the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs, as the Los Angeles Clippers held off the upstart Warriors to win that series 4-3. The two didn’t square off again in the postseason until Paul landed with the Houston Rockets in the 2017-18 campaign.

The teams played each other in the Western Conference Finals that season, which Golden State captured in seven games on its way to an NBA title. Curry and Paul squared off again the following year in the Western Conference Semifinals, which the Warriors won more handily in six games on the way to their third ring of the Curry era.

Regular season battles between the Dubs dynasty and Paul’s various collection of talented Western Conference squads never disappointed and were often heated. While the postseason matchups went 2-1 in Curry’s favor, the real dominance in the rivalry came from the Warriors winning four championships across six NBA Finals appearances, while Paul has played in just one NBA Finals — a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 while he was running point for the Phoenix Suns.

Despite some early playoff struggles of his own, even during winning campaigns, Curry has come to claim a clutch postseason reputation. Paul, on the other hand, has oft been criticized for his inability to close out series his teams were favored to win and capture championships with talented rosters, frequently coming up small personally in the biggest postseason moments.

Chris Paul Likely Has 1 Shot to Win NBA Title With Warriors

Despite the intensity of their rivalry and the undisputed fact that Curry — a two-time regular season MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP — will go down in history as the superior player, Paul espoused an optimistic outlook on the next chapter of his career with the Warriors.

“Excited,” Paul said Thursday about his feelings on joining Golden State. “I got that question I don’t know how many times already, so I’m really excited.”

The 2023-24 campaign may be Paul’s best, and last, shot at the elusive ring he’s seeking to cap off his professional tenure. The Warriors flipped Paul for Jordan Poole, which was clearly a move to get off the young shooting guard’s onerous salary.

Poole is set to earn $128 million over the next four years, while Paul will make $30.8 million this upcoming season, after which the 38-year-old point guard has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract totaling $30 million.

While the move offers Golden State no cap relief in the upcoming campaign, it knocks an average of $32 million per season off the team’s balance sheet for the following three season, assuming they pass on Paul’s 2024-25 salary, which is all but a certainty.

The joint maneuver will allow the Warriors to re-sign Draymond Green to a long-term deal this summer after he opted out of the final year of his contract, and to extend Klay Thompson a year from now at what is likely to be a discount, though still a hefty annual number.

The Warriors have made their choice, which is to keep in-house the Big 3 that made them a dynasty through the end of those players’ respective careers. Poole was the casualty of that call, and one year of Paul will be the byproduct.

Paul could remain with the Dubs longer than one season if both sides like the fit, though he will be forced to do so at a massively reduced salary, most likely the veteran minimum.