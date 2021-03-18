Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Injured After Scary Fall Against Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is one of the reasons this Warriors team is in contention for a coveted NBA playoff spot. However, everyone held their breath after Curry took a scary fall during the Warriors’ most recent game against the Houston Rockets.

In the third quarter, as Curry was working against Kevin Porter Jr., in an attempt to perform one of his coveted side-step three-pointers, he shot the ball and immediately fell back towards the Rockets bench. In doing so, he eventually stumbled and fell into mental stairs that were aside their bench.

A closer look at Steph falling at the end of the third pic.twitter.com/mrY0GTattR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 18, 2021

Can the Warriors Survive Without Curry?

Coming into the season the Warriors were picked as favorites to battle last season’s NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers for the right to advance to the NBA Finals. The hype that was bestowed upon them was ultimately removed once All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson tore his Achilles.

Since then, a repeated amount of injuries, and slow offensive starts, have landed the Warriors at ninth in the Western Conference. This is largely due to the stellar defensive play of star forward Draymond Green and the offensive brilliance of Curry.

Yet the consistency and reliability that Curry brings have been the glue holding this team together. If he must now miss major time due to this tailbone injury it would not just hurt the morale of the team but derail their entire season.

Curry has been the leading scorer in all but a handful of Golden State’s games this year. In the NBA, he’s fifth in scoring and first among three-pointers made. If the team has to turn to veterans Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, and Green to provide even more scoring it most likely won’t end how they hope.

Warriors’ Duo Discuss Curry’s Immediate Future

Even with the injury happening and Curry missing the entire fourth quarter, the Warriors were able to hold on and win the game. Following the win, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Curry’s injury status.

“I have no idea if he’ll play in Memphis but he’s feeling like he’ll be OK over the next week or so,” Kerr stated to NBC Sports. “Please don’t take that to mean that I’m saying he’s going to be out for a week. He could be practicing tomorrow for all I know. We’ll give you an update as soon as we have one.”

Kerr wasn’t the only Warrior who commented on the news. Green spoke about how taking the long-term approach would be most beneficial in this sense and would be best for the team.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is his health,” Green said. “When you’re dealing with a tailbone injury, if that’s not right other things tend to shut down and you start to use other muscles that you shouldn’t be using.”

Ultimately it would be best for Golden State to take the safest possible approach with their star. Given how this season has shaped out it would not be to their advantage to rush Curry back.

