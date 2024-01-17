Warriors Assistant Coach Hospitalized, Jazz Game Postponed

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević suffered an undisclosed medical emergency that forced the NBA to postpone their Wednesday, January 17, road game against the Utah Jazz.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/guxyNJDUBP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 17, 2024

The Warriors announced that Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night, January 16, in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner. The team said it will provide an update as appropriate.

Milojević, 46, joined Steve Kerr’s coaching staff in 2021 after winning the Montenegrin League championship earlier that year. He spent the last eight years coaching in Europe before joining the Warriors.

Milojević, who played power forward, had a 15-year professional career in Europe after going undrafted in the NBA in 1999. The 6-foot-7 Serbian coach was tasked to work with the Warriors big men.

Pacers Jump Ahead of Warriors in Pascal Siakam Trade Talks

After previously discussing a potential deal for Pascal Siakam, the Warriors appeared to have lost the upper hand.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Raptors and Pacers are actively engaged in trade talks.

“The Raptors have been engaged in discussions with several teams on a potential Siakam deal, but conversations with the Pacers have gained steam in recent days, those sources say. Sources briefed on the talks between the two teams say that there have been several back-and-forth proposals made. While the two sides have been described as being far along in the process, according to those sources, they have yet to finalize or agree to a deal,” Charania wrote with Sam Amick on January 16.

The centerpiece of the proposed deal is three first-round draft picks and matching salaries which includes Bruce Brown Jr. going to Toronto for Siakam.

But all is not lost yet for the Warriors as the Raptors are looking for an established young player in any Siakam trade.

The Warriors have been unwilling to part ways with Jonathan Kuminga, whom the Raptors highly value.

Warriors Predicted to land Zach LaVine

As the Warriors hit rock bottom, could desperation lead them to pull the trigger on a Zach LaVine trade?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted the Warriors to trade for LaVine, whose combination of massive contract, injury history and lack of winning have scared potential buyers.

“It’ll take a desperate team to stomach the remainder of Zach LaVine’s contract, which features another three years and $138 million left after this season. (His 2026-27 salary is technically a player option, but there’s a less-than-zero chance he’ll leave $49 million on the table.)