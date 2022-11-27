Warriors President Drops Truth Bomb on Former All-Star’s Comeback Bid

There was a familiar face on the opposing bench when the Golden State Warriors squared off with the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Namely, former All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins, who had played with the Warriors back in 2019 upon his return from a ruptured Achilles.

And while his glory days were well in the rearview — he hadn’t really resembled his best self since that abbreviated run with the Warriors — Cousins was a high-impact player during the Dubs-Nuggs series.

Over five appearances for Denver, Cousins boogied his way to averages of 10.6 points and 3.4 boards in just 11.4 minutes per contest while shooting 65.5% from the floor and 66.7% from three-point range. After Golden State’s series-clinching Game 5 win, Steve Kerr raved about what Cousins had done and called him a “great teammate.”

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old failed to land a deal in the Association this fall. When that occurred, Cousins apparently went to his old GM, Bob Myers, looking for answers.

Myers Gets Real on Cousins’ Failed Free Agency

Myers was the guest on Episode 161 of All the Smoke, the podcast hosted by “We Believe” legends Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the show, the Warriors president revealed that Cousins had contacted him after he didn’t get signed, which led to the two having a difficult conversation.

“DeMarcus called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’” Myers said. “And I said, ‘You want that answer? …Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’ And he’s like ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Well whatever the reason is, it’s here now.’

“And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He’s just… I can’t blame him for him because of all he’s been through.”

For his part, Cousins acknowledged that he hasn’t always gone about things the right way, especially during his early days with the Sacramento Kings. More recently, though, the baller has endeavored to be a force for good on and off the court.

Cousins Willing to Prove Himself

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports‘ Chris Haynes last month, Cousins was more than willing to accept responsibility for past missteps. At the same time, he was his own advocate; a man who doesn’t want his present and/or future to be defined by his past.

“Have I made mistakes? Absolutely. Have I done things the wrong way? Absolutely. For that, I’m very apologetic. But I’ve done even more things the correct way and I’ve done even more positive things compared to my negatives. I just don’t want those positives to be overlooked,” he said.

“Obviously, whenever it gets to the point where the negatives outweigh the positives, you should probably move away from him. That’s just how life goes. But I don’t believe I’m in that boat. I’m just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player.”

As it happens, the Warriors have an open roster spot, and would-be backup center James Wiseman currently finds himself in the G League, too. Before he finds his way back to the Association, though — with the Warriors or anyone, really — he may have to work his way back up the hardwood ladder. And he seems to be willing to do just that.

Per a report from the Taiwanese outlet UDN, Cousins will soon be following in the footsteps of Dwight Howard and signing a deal to play in the country’s T1 League.