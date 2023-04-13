Donte DiVincenzo Projected to Leave Warriors for Western Conference Foe

Donte DiVincenzo has been a solid addition for the Golden State Warriors this season. He’s proven that he can perform both as a starter and as a reserve, fitting in nicely amongst Golden State’s stars.

DiVincenzo’s ability to consistently produce for the Dubs could wind up making him some money this summer. After the season, the 26-year-old will have the option to opt out of the final year of his contract with Golden State and become an unrestricted free agent.

With the new CBA going into effect on July 1 of this year, the Warriors likely won’t have the cash to bring back the reliable wing.

In a recent article for “Bleacher Report,” Zach Buckley analyzed all three of Golden State’s potential free agents (DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, and JaMychal Green), and projected where they’d be suiting up next season.

When discussing DiVincenzo, Buckley projected that he’d opt out of his deal with the Dubs and join the Utah Jazz.

“Well, he proved plenty during his first—and potentially last—season with the Warriors. In fact, he had such a productive run that declining the $4.7 million player option he holds for 2023-24, per Spotrac, feels like a no-brainer… Plenty of teams could use his win-now talents. Too many of them, actually, for the Warriors to afford to bring him back,” he wrote.

Buckley then gave his official prediction.

“Prediction: DiVincenzo declines player option and signs with the Utah Jazz.”

This season with the Warriors, DiVincenzo has averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Donte DiVincenzo Sounds Off on Kings Exit, Joining Warriors

Golden State will be facing off against DiVincenzo’s former team, the Sacramento Kings, in the first round of this season’s playoffs. The former-Villanova standout recently discussed his departure from the Kings, as well as his gratitude for the Warriors organization.

“You know, it’s just the direction they wanted to go in and I respect it,” DiVincenzo said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I know this league is a business at the end of the day and they’re doing damn good over there. And I’m doing well. I didn’t look too much into it, I moved onto the next phase and they did as well. Last year was an up-and-down year for me mentally, but I think what I’m most thankful for is this organization. Just coming here and kind of resetting everything for myself. Not just on the court but off the court. I’m in a very good spot and very good place mentally and I’m extremely thankful to be here.”

Donte talks about his time with the Kings last season and moving on in the offseason pic.twitter.com/BLGmf7Q3Ad — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2023

Kings “Not Scared” of Facing Reigning Champion Warriors

Despite not sniffing the playoffs since 2006, the Kings are entering their matchup with the Warriors ready to play.

Sacramento forward Chimezie Metu made it known last week, that his squad isn’t scared of facing the defending champs.

“They’re the defending champs. It’s going to be tough to go in there and go toe-to-toe,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But we’re going to go in there and attack it head-on. We’re not scared of them. We’re not scared of anybody, one [seed] through eight [seed].”