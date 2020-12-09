Ex-Warrior Heaps Praise on Signing Former Celtic & ‘Champion’

Going into the upcoming 2020 – 2021 NBA season the Golden State Warriors have their work cut out for them. Many expected them to compete against the Los Angeles Lakers for the right to advance to the NBA Finals.

However, all of that has been derailed since their all-star guard Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles almost two weeks ago. On the heels of this news, no pun intended, two integral players for the team have recently tested positive for Coronavirus and are being held out of practice as the organization begins their training camp.

Even with these obstacles, the Warriors are remaining steadfast in their approach to this season, they have to be “top-10” on the defensive end and they must step up in their roles. One role player, in particular, will be key in making sure their 2x MVP Steph Curry is fresh and ready to torch the league.

Follow the Heavy on Warriors Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Former Celtic Guard Will Be Vital

NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, and former Golden State forward, Dorell Wright joined the “Dubs Talk” podcast and spoke about how important former Boston Celtic and now reserve Warriors guard Brad Wanamaker will be for the team and Curry.

“I think Brad Wanamaker was definitely an underrated signing, just because the experience,” Wright said on the “Dubs Talk” podcast. “He’s a champion. He played on the same team I played on in Germany for a lot of years and won championships. Coming from the [Boston] Celtics and being coached by Brad [Stevens]. The thing I can take from his game is he’s always under control. He knows how to run the offense, he knows how to defend at a high level on the other end. “So, I feel like he’s going to be a great backup to Steph, and another guy they can piece up with Steph and him taking the challenge on the defensive end and letting Steph take a break so he can get more on the offensive end. I think Brad definitely is going to be that guy.”

Who is Brad Wanamaker?

Best Highlights of 2019-20 (so far): Brad WanamakerBest Highlights of 2019-20 (so far): Brad Wanamaker https://www.patreon.com/Timi093 ► if you want to become my Patron https://www.paypal.me/Timi093 ► if you want to support me the other way ► SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsvPqANw09HyK7jsXUC3kuA?sub_confirmation=1 I am Timi and this is channel about the Boston Celtics. You can find here highlights, analysis, news and more. Subsrcibe today, watch and… 2020-02-20T16:20:41Z

Wanamaker has made many stops throughout his professional career playing for a handful of teams overseas before landing on an NBA team officially. He had experience within the league previously being on the San Antonio Spurs’ G-League team, the Austin Toros, and helping them win a title in 2012.

As a member of the Celtics, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists, 2 rebounds, and shot 92% from the free-throw line. From behind the three-point arch, Wannamaker shot 37% over his two seasons there.

Coming to Golden State he’ll have a solidified role among the 2nd team as being their playmaker and primary initiator. He’ll also be a huge aid to Curry by being able to give him rest when he needs it most and, being an exceptional three-point shooter, be able to keep the defense spread out to open driving lanes for the other scorers the team has.

READ NEXT: James Harden May ‘Veto’ A Golden State Warriors Trade