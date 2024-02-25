Draymond Green Gives Anthony Edwards Tough Lesson After ‘Disheartening’ Words

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is trying to educate the next generation of the NBA elite, and guard Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is the latest young player to catch an earful.

Green took issue with Edwards’ flippant comments about the All-Star game, which included the strong implication that no players take the contest seriously and a subsequent explanation as to why. The Dubs forward used his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast to offer Edwards a lesson on the parameters of professional basketball greatness and why he should take every opportunity to achieve it where he can.

Draymond Green calls out Anthony Edwards for not taking All-Star weekend seriously (🎥 @TheVolumeSports ) pic.twitter.com/9Wb9qjr4AT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 24, 2024

“For Anthony Edwards, who was in his first All-Star Game that he was actually voted into last year … saying like, ‘Oh we don’t want to be here, I don’t want to play’ — a big deal on guys’ resumés is All-Star Game MVP,” Green said on Saturday, February 24, per NBA Central. “I don’t understand why a young Anthony Edwards wouldn’t want his name sketched in stone next to the likes of those guys.”

Furthermore, Green went on to criticize some of the antics in which Edwards participated during his time on the floor during the All-Star Game, which the NBA hosted in Indianapolis last Monday.

“And so, to play defense backwards, to shoot left-handed threes — I thought it was a little outlandish. I thought it was a little crazy. And and like I said, a little disheartening. Just because of who he is, who we all think he is going to be to this league.”

Draymond Green, Anthony Edwards Have Complicated History

Green calling out Edwards is precisely on brand for the Warriors’ boisterous, and sometimes controversial, star. However, it is unclear if Edwards will be at all receptive to Green’s advice considering the recent history between the two.

The most recent on-court interaction came early this season. Edwards and Green were playing against one another during a game on November 12, 2023, in San Francisco.

Green fouled Edwards, to which the young star offered a strong response that triggered a contentious back-and-forth.

“Don’t foul me like that,” Edwards barked at Green, per The Sporting News.

Draymond and Ant exchanging words 👀 pic.twitter.com/c2k52dADlN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2023

“What you gonna do about it?” Green shouted back. “You not gonna do nothing about it! Stop talking!”

“Ain’t nobody worried about you, bruh,” Edwards responded. “Hell nah.”

However, when temperatures have been cooler outside the fire of competition, both men have extolled the other’s propensity for trash talk.

“Draymond Green for sure, man,” Edwards said of the player involved in his favorite trash talk story, per the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel. “My rookie year, I was going back and forth with Draymond Green, just saying ‘Yes sir’ to each other.”

Later, Green returned the compliment, saying Edwards should get involved with “New Media.”

“He has irrational confidence. He says whatever the hell comes to his mind, which I can appreciate,” Green said on his podcast in August 2022. “He’s funny, charismatic, and did you see “Hustle?” Like, he got it. He just got it. Like some people just got it.”

Draymond Green Believes Anthony Edwards Could Be Face of NBA, but Must Mature First

Ultimately, Green went on to say over the weekend that he, and several others, believe Edwards can be the face of the NBA someday. But, if that is to be the case, Edwards needs to accept that responsibility willingly and respect everything that goes along with it — including taking seriously events such as the All-Star Game.

“A part of being the face in the NBA is also being a steward of the game,” Green said. “As the face of the NBA, you’re kinda in direct partnership with the NBA to continue to move this thing forward.”

“And maybe Anthony Edwards doesn’t wanna be the face of the NBA, cause everybody don’t want that. And I get it,” Green continued. “If Anthony Edwards is who I think he is, somebody needs to be teaching him that.”