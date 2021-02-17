“As players, we’re told to, ‘Ah, no, you can’t say that, you can’t say this. But teams can? It goes along the same lines of when everyone wants to say, ‘Ah, man, that young guy can’t figure it out.’ But no one wants to say the organization can’t figure it out. At some point, the players must be respected in these situations, and it’s ridiculous, and I’m sick of seeing it. Y’all have a great night. I’ll see y’all [Tuesday] or Wednesday.”

READ NEXT: Warriors Superstar & Analyst Have Critical Comments on Remainder of NBA Career