Draymond Green Ejected Again for Hitting Jusuf Nurkic in Head

Draymond Green can’t figure out how to stay on the court this season.

On Tuesday night, December 12th, Green was ejected from Golden State’s game against Phoenix for hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head with his right arm. Originally called a personal foul on the floor, referees reviewed the play and deemed the contact “unnecessary and excessive” which is the criteria for a flagrant 2, and Green was ejected from the game in the third quarter.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

This is Green’s third ejection this season in just 15 games played. That’s an ejection rate of 20%, which would surely set a dubious NBA record if he were to continue at this pace. Green has now been ejected from 20 games in his career, nine shy of the all-time record set by Rasheed Wallace, who was ejected 29 times.

It Might Get Worse

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Green will now await a review of the play from the league office, who will decide is Green will be suspended for the second time this year.

Draymond Green will have to await a league office review and the possibility of another suspension. https://t.co/6IYcnSdjww — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2023

Green’s first two suspensions came when he put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock on November 15th, which resulted in a five game suspension, and when he shoved Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell four days earlier on November 11. Whether Tuesday’s action should have been called a Flagrant 2 can be debated, but when a player has a history of this kind of act, referees will understandably be harsher on him when making their final decision.

A History of Controversy

Draymond Green has always been known for his on-court antics, and his fiery play style has been key in the Warriors sustained success over the past decade and endeared Green to Warriors fans while turning him into a villain to fans of other teams.

But now, in 2023-24, after his third ejection before Christmas, the patience of fans and Green’s fellow teammates is understandably running thin. Perhaps these antics could be excused if the Warriors were playing up to their potential, but Golden State has a losing record through 23 games. Green’s inability to stay on the court with his poor decision making is certainly not helping the morale in the Dubs locker room which expected to be a contender before the season started.

Green needs to reign in his temper going forward before this becomes an even bigger problem for a Warriors team searching for answers a quarter through the season.

Can’t Find Their Stride

The 2023-24 Warriors are not playing like the team fans have come to expect after years of greatness. Steph Curry is still a transcendent talent, but after a promising offseason that included adding Chris Paul to the roster, the Warriors have been nothing short of a disappointment thus far.

Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Green himself are all underperforming what they are capable of, all for different reasons. Sure, it’s a long season and the Warriors have plenty of time to find their stride like they have done in the past – but Green’s continued lack of discipline isn’t a great sign that things are trending in the right direction.