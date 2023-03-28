Draymond Green Sounds Off on Gary Payton II After Return in Warriors’ Loss

Though the Golden State Warriors were unable to close out Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was one positive they could take away. Gary Payton II made his season debut for the Dubs in the 99-96 loss to Minnesota.

The 28-year-old came off the bench to score 9 points in just 15 minutes in his return to the floor.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was excited to have Payton II back in the lineup. He discussed the process of implementing the second-generation talent back into Golden State’s system, on the most recent episode of his podcast.

“Having GP back! Number one, just to see GP back out on the floor with us was great,” Green said on the March 28 edition of The Draymond Green Show. “I think with that comes rotations and figuring out the pieces. What rotations, what lineups are best together when adding GP back into the fold. That’ll take a few games to figure out. It always feels a bit better when you can figure those things out in a win. And quite frankly, like I said, we should have been doing that. But, that’s not the case. So, just get back to the drawing board and continue to figure those things out.”

Play

Reaction to "s*****" loss to Timberwolves & LeBron's return to Lakers | Draymond Green Show On his podcast, Draymond Green breaks down the Golden State Warriors' frustrating loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gary Payton II's return to the Warriors, and how the Dubs will regroup. Then, Dray discusses LeBron James returning to the Los Angeles Lakers and their game against Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls. Download the full podcast… 2023-03-27T22:00:30Z

Draymond Green Discusses ‘S—–‘ Warriors’ Loss

Green unfortunately had a costly turnover to seal Sunday’s defeat. He had a pass deflected and stolen with the seconds ticking down, before Minnesota drilled the game-winning basket on the other end.

The 33-year-old sounded off on the defeat during his Monday podcast.

“Coming off the heels of a s—– loss last night, where we probably should’ve won that game pretty easily and it just didn’t happen that way,” he said. “Obviously I had a turnover late down the stretch that lead to a three, which ultimately ended up being the basket to give them the lead and eventually win them the game. I’ve just got to better with the ball in that situation and understand who it is that’s closing out to me. Kyle Anderson has very long arms, he’s great in the passing lane… In saying that, I’m not really one to make much of one play and say that’s why we lost the game because there are a ton of plays throughout the course of a game that I feel like even me personally could’ve done better to change the outcome of a game. But, in a situation like that it’s very natural to feel like ‘oh man I cost us the game with that play’ or ‘oh man someone else cost us the game with a play that may have happened at the end.’ That’s not quite the case… but, pretty rough night.”

Steve Kerr Unhappy With Sloppy Warriors in Loss to Timberwolves

Green wasn’t the only one upset with the tough loss. Head coach Steve Kerr fired off a disappointed rant regarding Golden State’s sloppy play.

“I don’t need to rank them (the turnovers). They all hurt,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel.” We got to close the game. We got to execute down the stretch. And I got to help them. I got to do a better job myself in helping them to execute. But disappointing because we fought back and gave ourselves a chance to win. Had the ball with the lead late. I thought couple of possessions in those last two minutes just hurt us, and they hit the big shot.”