Warriors’ Draymond Green Shares Hilarious Reason He Was Glad to Miss Game-Winner

The Golden State Warriors took home a huge victory on Saturday night, when they outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 125-116. Golden State very well could have won the game in regulation, but Draymond Green‘s game-winning 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.

He got a great look too. Star point guard Stephen Curry inbounded the ball to Green with just under two seconds to play, he turned, looked, and fired up the shot from behind the arc.

“It felt amazing, I can’t believe it bounced out,” Green told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area, after Golden State’s tough win. “I haven’t felt a shot feel that good in while, it felt incredible,” he laughed.

The Warriors forward later broke down what he was thinking in the moment, telling reporters that he was actually glad the shot didn’t fall.

“I smoked it, but we were able to figure it out in overtime,” he said. “I thought it was cash. Probably saved me $50,000 though, because the dance I was gonna do when that ball went in (would’ve gotten me fined). So, I’m happy we still got a win and I got to keep my money in my pocket.”

Green was then questioned on if he was perhaps thinking about breaking out the classic Sam Cassell celebration if he knocked down the three.

“Absolutely. Sam-I-Am all the way down the court, I was going for it, and it bounced out. I can’t waste my money now, but I would’ve wasted it then and I would’ve gotten every pennies-worth.”

Draymond jokes that missing the game-winner saved him $50,000 because the dance he had planned if the shot dropped would've gotten him fined 💀 pic.twitter.com/8ggF215xQ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

Draymond Green Calls Warriors’ Steph Curry ‘One of the Best’

Green wouldn’t even have been in position to miss the game-winner, had it not been for Curry. The 34-year-old poured in a game-high 36 points, scoring 22 in the fourth quarter and overtime to power the Dubs to the victory.

36 points on the night.

22 points in Q4 and OT. Winning time was Stephen's time to shine.@UAbasketball || Second Look pic.twitter.com/jiQlgkbn2h — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2023

During his postgame availability, the former defensive player of the year had some high praise for his teammate, calling Curry “one of the best players to ever play this game.”

“To watch him, the way he’s come back from injury, the way he willed us tonight to a win was huge,” Green told the media via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel.

Just seconds before Green’s attempt, Curry had gotten a crucial stop for Golden State. He blocked Bucks guard Jrue Holiday‘s layup attempt with just 2.2 seconds remaining.

The block got the attention of Golden State’s defensive mastermind, who shared his reaction to the play with the press.

“He came out of nowhere. I was impressed with the verticality,” Green praised.

Donte DiVincenzo Was Pumped After Warriors Beat Bucks

Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo saw some familiar faces on Saturday night. DiVincenzo spent over three seasons playing in Milwaukee, and was pumped to pick up the win over his former team.

“I take pride in it. I take it personal,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I love those guys over there, but also, I want to beat them every single time I play them. It feels good to get the win, but it also feels good for us. We made some mistakes in the fourth quarter. At the end of the game, we buckled down. So, that’s what the feel-good part is, you know, we were down eight with what, two minutes, something like that, left. We got some stops, Steph did what Steph does, and we came together in overtime, and we got the win.”