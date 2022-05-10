Warriors Draymond Green Responds to Racist Insult From Memphis Celebrity

As Game 4 approaches, the heat between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies has ratcheted up, with injuries, suspensions and accusations of dirty play being hurled in both directions — not to mention a heck of a lot of fast-paced, athletic and exciting basketball.

But as sports unfortunately often has the power to do, the budding rivalry has brought out the worst in some of the spectators.

What should be a series for the ages between a tried-and-true champion in the Dubs and an up-and-coming juggernaut in the Grizz has been marred by open and overt racism on the part of a local Memphis celebrity — FOX13 Memphis meteorologist Joey Sulipeck.

Sulipeck on Saturday, May 7, sent out the following tweet regarding Warriors star forward Draymond Green:

“And chew on this: Draymond runs his kuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes just one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery.”

Fox13 Memphis sent the following statement in response to Joey Sulipeck's racist tweet about Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/JDM4nyi7JS — Gabe Fernandez (@thelatinochild) May 9, 2022

Gabe Fernandez tweeted a screenshot of the comment before Sulipeck went dark on Twitter in the resulting aftermath.

NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Monte Poole explained the racist connotation of the term “knuckle-dragger” in a piece published Sunday.

“The term ‘knuckle dragger’ generally is considered unveiled code for a massive primate, such as a gorilla,” Poole wrote. “It’s an unflattering term long associated with bigots.”

FOX13 Memphis tweeted out their response to Sulipeck’s comments on Monday.

During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13. We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation. — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 9, 2022

“During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13,” the station wrote. “We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation.”

Draymond Green, Steve Kerr Respond to Racist Insult

Both Green himself and Golden State head coach Steve Kerr responded to Sulipeck’s tweet. Green’s response came late Saturday night via his Instagram account.

Draymond’s IG story as of 4 pm today in response to “knuckle-dragging” comment by Memphis meteorologist. “Just make him STAND ON WORD! Nomore lying in the 🌾🌾🌾” pic.twitter.com/38qIOmT9N0 — Aaron Tolentino (@ATolent2) May 8, 2022

“Just make him STAND ON WORD!” Green wrote on his IG story. “No more lying in the 🌾 🌾 🌾.”

Kerr responded the following day when asked about the incident during a Warriors media session.

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond? In 2022? Not in the slightest bit,” Kerr said. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

Warriors, Grizzlies Get Back to Basketball Monday Night

Tempers have been heated between the Dubs and the Grizz throughout three games in this Western Conference Semifinals, though most of that has been in the spirit of athletic competition — with a serious emphasis on most.

It can certainly be argued that Dillon Brooks‘ hit on Gary Payton II in Game 2, which fractured the Warriors guard’s elbow and will presumably knock him out for the rest of the 2022 Playoffs, was a dirty play. The NBA felt clearly felt it was by deciding to suspend Brooks for Game 3 in San Francisco. Brooks said Monday that he made a play on the ball and never intended to injure Payton.

Kerr said after the game that Brooks “broke the code,” a comment to which Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins took umbrage.

Memphis star Ja Morant injured his knee in the midst of Game 3, blaming the harm done on Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who grabbed at the knee during the course of what appeared to be a regular basketball play. Morant sent out a tweet following that contest that read, “Broke the code,” though he has since deleted that post. The NBA did not deem Poole’s actions worthy of any discipline on the part of the league.

With Game 4 just hours away, Brooks will be back in uniform for sure, while Payton will watch from the sidelines. Morant is listed as doubtful, though he has not been officially ruled out, as Jenkins remained cagey with the media as to the guard’s health status Monday.

Golden State holds a 2-1 lead over Memphis and can leave the Grizzlies on the ropes with a victory at Chase Center Monday night.