Draymond Green Names The NBA’s Best Defender; Discusses His Hall of Fame Chances

“I think there’s no question that I’ll be Defensive Player of the Year. There’s a responsibility for us to win. And if we do … there’s no defender better than me.

“So there you have it.”

Follow the Heavy on Warriors Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Can Green Make The Hall of Fame?

Given Green’s importance and role within several championship-winning teams, he should one day be a Hall of Famer. However, stranger things have happened.

When asked about whether he believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame, prior to the Jazz game, he stated what it would mean to him to make it in and how much it truly crosses his mind.

“I still gotta keep building, I’m not done yet, so I got some years left to try and do some more things and hopefully add on to that resume. But I really wanna make the Hall of Fame, that’s for sure, obviously, that’s one of the greatest honors in our sport, I mean any sport, to make the Hall of Fame,” Green said via NBC Sports.

“I don’t live every day like ‘man, I wonder if they looking at me today, I wonder if they feeling it today’ I just kinda go about my day. But definitely hope to do that one day.”

What Green Wants His Legacy to Be

Green’s entire career is one that should be studied. From being drafted #35 in the 2012 draft to racking up awards, wins, and being the vocal leader of a dynasty, it’s something to marvel at.

When asked the question of what he hopes people will think about in regards to him, Green mentioned that he wants his name and winning to be synonymous.

A guy that affected winning like nobody in the history of the NBA,” Green stated in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports. “I think we always talk about scoring, we always talk about passing and dunking and ballhandling and all of these things, but there is no category for who affected winning. And for me, that’s what it’s all about — how can I affect winning? And so when I’m done playing this game, that’s what I want my legacy to be. How much that guy affected winning. He probably didn’t shoot it as good as one guy, he didn’t dribble it as good as the next one, didn’t jump as high as the next guy, wasn’t as fast as another guy, but the way he affected winning was like no other. That’s what I want my legacy to be.”

READ NEXT: Warriors Draymond Green & Steve Kerr Have Strong Response towards LaMelo Ball