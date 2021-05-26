Draymond Green Sounds Off On Warriors Exit & Expectations for Roster

The Golden State Warriors season is officially over, and one of their stars isn’t too happy about it. Former Defensive Player of the Year and current DPOY finalist Draymond Green spoke at length about how disappointing it is to not be in the NBA playoffs following their loss to the now 8th seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

“We’re not in the playoffs, so we’re a ways away,” Green said after a disappointing 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in the final play-in game for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Draymond Green Describes His Off-Season Plan

Coming into the NBA season, Green made it clear that the goal for the team was to make the playoffs. Not doing so would not only be a big disappointment but a failure of a season in his mind.

Following the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Green elaborated on what his next few weeks would look like and what the next phase for the Warriors looks like.

“I may go to Mexico or something [Saturday], but that’s not a gym,” Green stated to reports following the game via ESPN. “That’s not to an arena. That’s not flying to Utah, so we got a ways to go because we’re not in the playoffs — so we’re far away. Because in order to win a championship, you got to be in the playoffs. So we’re clearly a ways away — a few tweaks here and there, and we’re not that far. But right now we’re a ways away because we’re not in the playoffs.”

