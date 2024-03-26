Draymond Green Reveals Reason for Recent Warriors’ Struggles

The Golden State Warriors struggles have been clear this season. At 36-34 and in 10th place as of March 26, the Warriors have to figure things out in the near future if they want to secure a playoff spot. For a team that’s used to winning championships, fighting for a spot in the playoffs wasn’t expected. Draymond Green revealed the reason for the struggles this season, speaking on the Warriors’ bad habits.

“We lose a lot of games that we should win.

“In this league, you have to win the games you’re supposed to win and steal a few that you’re not supposed to win. But if you lose the ones you’re supposed to win, you’re in for a long year.”

"If you lose the [games] you're supposed to win, you're in for a long year." Draymond discusses the Warriors' bad habits 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/KCQKzdvmYA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

The Warriors are just a half-game ahead of the Houston Rockets for the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Golden State plays the Rockets on April 4, a game that could be the deciding factor in the season.

Stephen Curry Frustrated With Warriors

After the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 24, which featured another blown lead, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he can’t keep riding Stephen Curry every game.

“We can’t expect to just ride Steph game after game after game,” Kerr told reporters after the loss. “These last few weeks have been really tough on him. We’ve put the burden of this franchise on his shoulders for 15 years. We can’t expect him to play 35 minutes. We have five games in seven days on this road trip. If you want to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 is the difference in the win or the loss, I totally disagree with that. We’re trying to win the game. We’re trying to keep him fresh.”

While the comment from Kerr is accurate, the Warriors might have to ride him the remainder of the way.

Curry expressed a similar feeling as he saw the Timberwolves go on a big run while he was on the bench.

“Obviously, you’re comparing it to the last game and my normal rotation like I want to play as many minutes as I’m fresh and able to, so a little bit [surprised] knowing that [Timberwolves] were just going on the run,” Curry told reporters after dropping their second straight loss.

The frustrations are clear for the Warriors as the end of the dynasty looks like it can be coming to an end.

Can the Warriors Figure It Out?

The Golden State Warriors can beat anyone on any given night because of Curry and the others around him. Green and Klay Thompson are past their primes but can still make winning plays at their absolute best.

However, being so late in the season, it’s time to view the Warriors as what they are.

They’ve struggled this season and at some point, a team is who they’re showing to be. For the Warriors, they’re not a very good team.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see them go on a run given their playoff success, but it doesn’t seem likely with how they’ve played this year.