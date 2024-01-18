Warriors Draymond Green Gets Candid on ‘Everyone but Steph Curry’ Trade Rumors

Draymond Green‘s return could not keep the Golden State Warriors from hitting rock bottom.

The embarrassing loss to a skeleton Memphis Grizzlies team on January 16 only amplified the trade rumors surrounding the once-proud dynasty. Green was candid in his response.

“I also know, in regard to the Dubs, there’s been a lot of trade rumors,” Green said on the January 16 episode of “The Draymond Green Show.” “I know my name came up. I know everyone’s name came up except for Steph Curry. My name has not come up in trade rumors too often. … And to be honest, I have not thought about it one bit.

“I don’t make much of it at all. Rumors are just that: They are rumors.”

Pascal Siakam off the Warriors Trade Board

Some of the Warriors players may have sighed a bit of relief after the Toronto Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

Earlier, the Warriors discussed a Siakam deal with the Raptors which did not push through. The scuttlebutt was the Warriors did not want to include Jonathan Kuminga in the Siakam package.

Warriors rookie general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has his work cut out for him with their dwindling options ahead of the February 8 trade deadline.

An exasperated Curry has already sent signals to the front office to make changes.

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same you know that’s a definition of insanity right?” Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result,” Curry told reporters after an embarrassing 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelican on January 10.

A major shakeup is inevitable.

“So if that ever came to fruition, then you cross that bridge when you get there,” Green said. “I know everyone says, ‘The Warriors got to make a trade. They’re going to make a trade.’ If you’re 18-22, how can you question anything someone does?”

Draymond Green Hopes Warriors Core Remain Intact

Green is still clinging to hope, backed by the team’s history of trade deadline moves, that their core would remain intact past February 8.

“We’ve had the opportunity to get out there and play and prove ourselves as a team,” Green continued. “The reality is we’ve never been a very active team at the trade deadline, I think I can count right at the top of my head guys we’ve traded for at the trade deadline. … However, we also do have a new GM, and Mike has been incredible by the way. He could work differently than Bob [Myers]. He could be more aggressive at the trade deadline than Bob was.

“I don’t know. I don’t really have a feel for it. Would I be shocked if something were to change or if some trades happened? No. I wouldn’t be shocked. We’re 18-22 with the highest payroll in the league. [Warriors owner] Joe Lacob has a business to run as an owner. Mike has a business to run as general manager. Do I think I’ll be traded? No, I hope not. But if any of those things happen, that’s a part of the business that we chose to be a part of.”