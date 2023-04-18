Warriors Receive Crucial Update on Possible Draymond Green Suspension for Game 3

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is “unlikely” to have to miss Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings, after stomping on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2, according to “The Athletic’s” Shams Charania.

It is looking unlikely Warriors forward Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis when Sabonis grabbed his leg on Monday night, sources tell

The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania reported in a tweet.

While Green may not have to sit out Thursday’s meeting at Chase Center, he may have to cough up some dollars.

“Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said,” Charania added.

Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said. https://t.co/DwuA2G1hKa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2023

The 33-year-old was ejected from Monday’s matchup after getting tied up with Sabonis with about seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

After the game, he explained that the Kings star had grabbed his foot, limiting his range of motion.

“I got my foot grabbed. Second time in two nights and referees just watching,” Green said via “The Athletic’s” Anthony Slater. “I got to land my foot somewhere. I’m not the most flexible person. You can only step so far with him pulling my leg away.”

Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

Domantas Sabonis Sounds Off on Incident with Warriors’ Draymond Green

Sabonis had a few different takes on the play, when he spoke to the media later in the night.

First, he touched on the tie-up during his walk-off interview, saying that those things happen in the playoffs.

“Oh, no,” Sabonis said via House of Highlights when asked if he is upset with Green. “We’re both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It’s basketball. We got to move on to the next play. That’s playoff basketball. Look at the fans. This is it. We’re here to fight. So, every time we step on the floor, we’re going to give everything for our teammates and the franchise.”

Play

Video Video related to warriors receive crucial update on possible draymond green suspension for game 3 2023-04-18T16:50:02-04:00

The Lithuanian star later changed his tone, telling reporters in the locker room that there’s no place in the game for Green’s play.

“I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today,” he claimed via NBC Sports Kings.

"There's no room for that in our game today." Domas shares his perspective of the incident with Draymond pic.twitter.com/GmjNccjDin — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 18, 2023

Warriors’ Klay Thompson Calls Out Kings’ Domantas Sabonis

Green’s teammate, Klay Thompson, wasn’t thrilled with Sabonis’ actions during the fourth quarter. Thompson told the press, after the 114-106 loss at Golden 1 Center, that “you can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint.”

“What are you going to do when someone grabs your foot and you’re running full speed?” he asked via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Like that’s a dirty [play]. Just fully grabs your foot and yanks on you, that’s not cool man. I’m not saying what Draymond did was right but, you can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint. That’s not cool. I don’t do that. That’s crazy.”