Warriors’ Draymond Green Trolls Reporter After Game 3 Loss

After providing an uplifting spark for his team for Game 2, Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green had a night to forget in Game 3.

He played 35 minutes but finished with two points, four rebounds, and three assists before fouling out. Amidst the poor performance, Green had to deal with the Boston Celtics’ crowd chanting ‘f— Draymond Green’ chants.

Both Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr sarcastically made comments about how the fans were ‘classy’ during their postgame press conference.

“Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston." – Klay on the chants toward Draymond pic.twitter.com/dM7q4uLllo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Already in a sour mood following the loss, Green took a few of his frustrations out on a reporter. The Dubs forward was asked if he was concerned that the Celtics were taking notes off what he was saying after past podcasts.

Green asked the reporter back if he had any specific examples as to when he talked about any trade secrets that were detrimental to the team. After the reporter gave an example about adjustments made to cover Derrick White, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford, Green snapped back and accused the journalist of trying to make something out of nothing.

“Oh, yeah, that’s just contesting shots,” Green says while laughing. “If that’s X’s and O’s, you’re reaching for something. It’s all good, though, keep going.

The only thing, you find that they are taking X’s and O’s away from your podcast? Well, the only thing you said is White, Smart and Horford. Hmm.”

The journalist tried to defend himself by saying it was not his intention to make a big deal out of it, but that only got Green to keep going.

“You went for it,” Green continues with reporter Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “Appreciate the Podcast promo you just gave me, though. The Draymond Green Show. Next time just mention it that way.”

Draymond gets annoyed with reporter who asked if he was worried the Celtics were listening to his podcast for intel pic.twitter.com/JbIQzXIR9K — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 9, 2022

Green Calls Reporter Out by Name

On ensuing questions by other reporters, Green would circle back and ask if they had any ‘X’s and O’s questions sarcastically. This was directed back to Fischer about his comments.

At one point in Green’s response to another reporter’s question, he circled back to Fischer to give an example of what was not considered an X’s and O’s and called him out by name.

“So Jake Fischer, just an FYI, that’s a reference to something, making somebody play left-handed. That’s not really like X’s and O’s, like literally make them drive left. But we like to make teams play left-handed. And we didn’t do that tonight, and that starts with me.”

It seems like Green was bothered by the reporter’s question, as he explained why after the game on his podcast the same night.

Green Talks About Situation More on His Podcast After Game

As per usual, Green recorded his reaction to the game back in his hotel room. He accused Fischer of being one of many to have an issue with him for recording podcasts during the playoffs as a distraction.

“You are of the masses that [think] Draymond should not be doing a podcast during the NBA Finals.”

Not surprisingly, Green had no problem pushing back and saying he would continue to record podcasts whenever he wanted.