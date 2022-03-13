Two-Time MVP Makes Startling Admission About Warriors’ Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson’s ongoing effort to reclaim his status as one of the NBA‘s deadliest marksmen has proved to be a daunting task. Sure, he has shown flashes of that legendary stroke, but the Golden State Warriors wing’s road back remains a winding one.

Over the seven-game stretch preceding the Dubs’ Saturday bout with the Bucks, Thompson averaged just 14.6 points on 34.5% shooting overall and 28.8% from deep.

With the defending champions and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in town, though, Thompson was able to get back into full-on Splash Bro mode.

In 34 minutes of play, Thompson dropped a season-high 38 points on 15-of-24 shooting and was 8-of-14 on attempts from three-point range. He also contributed six rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal to the cause for the Warriors, who went on to win the game, 122-109.

The Greek Freak & His Team ‘Forgot’ About Klay





Play



Klay Thompson Receives Standing Ovation For HUGE 38 PTS vs Bucks 🔥 Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN 2022-03-13T04:19:30Z

Antetokounmpo later conceded that he and his teammates lost track of the five-time All-Star throughout the contest. Apparently, the two-plus years that Thompson spent on the shelf had essentially removed him from their memory banks.

“It’s kind of funny that like, obviously, we haven’t seen him in a while with his injury. It’s almost like we forgot who he is,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “He made one and then we kinda weren’t urgent enough to discourage him from shooting the second one, third one, fourth one…

“Obviously hurts to lose a game, but I’m happy. I’m happy for Klay.”

The “Greek Freak” made it clear that he respects Thompson for all that he has been through and for the hard work he put in to get back onto the court. And he can appreciate what the baller was able to do on Saturday, even if it did contribute to a Bucks loss.

“I’m happy for somebody who faces adversity, being able to come back and play at a high level,” the Bucks star added. “You know, not against us. But at the end of the day, my mindset is I never take away from somebody else. You know, he had a good game and you have to give him credit. He had a great game. He made tough shots.

“I’m happy that he’s back.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Poole Continues to Cook

Although Thompson’s outburst was the story of the night for the Warriors, who have now won three straight games, he wasn’t the only one who showed out against Milwaukee.

For his part, Jordan Poole got to start next to Thompson and Andrew Wiggins as part of a smaller starting five. He didn’t disappoint in the role, either, chipping in with 30 points of his own while adding six board, five assists and a steal.

Over his last six games, the third-year pro has averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest. He has also connected on 60.2% of his shots overall and 57.1% from three. Meanwhile, his net swing has been otherworldly. The Warriors have been a whopping 38.1 points per 100 possessions better when Poole has been on the floor.

READ NEXT: