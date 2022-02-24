Warriors Urged to Bring Two-Time All-Star Back to the NBA

Although the Golden State Warriors are expecting to have both James Wiseman and Draymond Green back before the playoffs, a dependable — and adequately sized — center has been oft-recited as a major need. However, that’s not the only thing the Warriors could use right now.

Outside of Stephen Curry, the team doesn’t really have a backcourt creator.

For his part, Gary Payton II has been a revelation for Golden State. However, he’s more of an energy guy — someone who can lock down on D, move and cut off-ball and convert off of a lob pass. He’s not the player you throw it to when you absolutely need a bucket or if you’re looking for an offensive explosion.

The Warriors could add such a player sometime in the next few weeks, though. And, as it happens, a former All-Star with a unique offensive skill set is there for the taking right now.

SI: Warriors Should Sign Isaiah Thomas





Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar just put out a list of the NBA teams that could potentially benefit by bringing former Celtics hero Isaiah Thomas back to the big dance. As he sees it, the Bay Area is about as good a landing spot as any.

Wrote Stinar:

Thomas would fit into their system with ease, because of his shooting ability. Off the bench he could provide solid depth that the Warriors could utilize in a playoff series. In addition, sharing a court with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could make for a dangerous offensive lineup.

While his glory days are well in the rearview mirror, Thomas has shown that the hip injury that derailed his career isn’t impacting him currently. The 33-year-old had some nice moments during hardship stints with the Lakers and Mavs earlier this season. And on Wednesday, he set the G League ablaze.

Suiting up for the Grand Rapids Gold, Thomas dropped 45 points on the Windy City Bulls, hitting 14-of-27 shots and adding five assists and three rebounds in 39 minutes of play.

At the least, it’s a name to think about.

The Question Remains — Would GSW Actually Cut Someone?

It would seem that the Warriors are aware of the fact that they could use something more, be it a high-scoring guard or a seven-foot big man. Before he signed with the Nets, there was serious noise that the team would chase Goran Dragic on the buyout market.

However, whether it’s Isaiah, Robin Lopez or whoever becomes available, the Warriors can’t just go out and sign someone. They currently have a full 15-man roster — so making any kind of addition would require them parting ways with a player they probably like.

Will anybody actually be worth losing a Nemanja Bjelica? A Juan Toscano-Anderson? A Payton? Iggy, even? It seems like a dicey proposition at best.

