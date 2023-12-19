Klay Thompson Issues Challenge to Warriors Rookie Big Man

Golden State Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis was a jolly, squeaky-clean Santa Claus at Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha‘s charity event on December 15 in Oakland.

Two nights later, the rookie big man became a mean mugging slam-dunking machine as the Warriors notched their first win streak since early November.

The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis rolled his way to the basket for a career-high 14 points with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks — easily the best game of his young NBA career. But despite his big night that helped the Warriors to a 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the rookie has yet to earn his spur in Klay Thompson‘s book.

“First of all, I call him “Baby T” because there’s only one Trayce in my life and that’s [my younger brother] Trayce Thompson,” Thompson said of Jackson-Davis in his postgame interview with the NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I do tell “Baby T” when he gets that NBA double-double, he graduates to Trayce Jr. So, he’s got some work to do.”

“But [Sunday night], he played like a man in the paint. I mean, you saw the rebounds he’s getting up to the square and snatching them out the rim and he gives us a whole new dimension, him and Dario [Saric] who stretches the floor.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis Fills up Warriors’ Big Void

The 23-year-old Jackson-Davis provided the jolt on Curry’s off night (7 points on 2 of 12 shooting) and with the suspended Draymond Green out of sight.

His sleepy eyes lulled the Trail Blazers’ defense and his nimble feet allowed him to keep on attacking the basket off pick-and-rolls.

Four of his six field goals came off by rolling to the basket. The other two came off an alley-oop pass and a putback. He gave the Warriors a real inside threat — something that is truly lacking in their pace-and-space system.

“Baby T” is just dunking stuff around the rim,” Thompson said Jackson-Davis. “He’s kind of [player who] four-year players look down upon these days but he came in ready to the league and he has NBA athleticism as well as strength.”

With Green out for at least the next three weeks, Jackson-Davis has the opportunity to show Steve Kerr he’s more than capable of giving them a lift.

The Warriors have improved to a 2-1 record when the rookie big man plays at least 18 minutes.

Steal of the NBA Draft

“Just always being ready when your name is called upon,” Jackson-Davis said when asked about his big night. “I saw Dario got three fouls and coach looked at me.” He called my name and then just getting the most out of the opportunity. Just playing hard trying to help. Do whatever it takes for my team to win.”

If the Warriors are to turn their season around and withstand the loss of Green, their defensive anchor, everybody has to step up.

“Strength in Numbers,” says the Warriors’ slogan.

Jackson-Davis pitched in for their second straight win.

“He’s going to play in this league for such a long time,” Thompson said of the rookie. “What I love about “Baby T” the most is he’s just always composed and nothing rattles him. He’s just the ultimate pro at such a young age and we got a steal.”

Steal they did with Jackson-Davis in the second round (57th overall) of the last NBA draft. And it’s just a matter of time and more trust from Kerr before “Baby T” graduates to Trayce Jr.