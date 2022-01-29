Warriors Urged to Seek Divorce From Former Top Pick

With just days remaining until the NBA‘s February 10 trade deadline hits, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in an enviable position. Steph Curry slumpage and some offensive struggles notwithstanding, the team is one of the few around the Association that is good enough as constituted to make a real run at a championship.

Nevertheless, the Warriors have been namechecked with surprising regularity as a club that could look to make a deal.

Although various Warriors-centric proposals have bounced around the hoops blogosphere, one recurring theme has been trades utilizing former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to procure a win-now piece. More specifically, a playoff-ready big man to provide paint protection and scoring.

In his latest trade deadline feature for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley added fuel to the fire, identifying Wiseman as the player the Warriors “should shop” at the deadline.

Wiseman’s Uncertain Status





Play



James Wiseman's Best Plays From His Rookie Year | 2020-21 Highlights Roll the tape on James Wiseman's BEST PLAYS from his 2020-21 rookie season campaign. Wiseman, 20, averaged 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, 5.8 rebounds and 0.92 blocks in 21.4 minutes over 39 games (27 starts) during his rookie campaign. Among first-year players, Wiseman ranked third in… 2021-06-25T22:30:04Z

As noted by Buckley, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami wrote recently that dealing Wiseman probably isn’t part of the team’s thought process. He is, after all, a prospect with legitimate franchise player potential, and one who team owner Joe Lacob has endorsed as a cornerstone piece.

However, there’s no telling when (or if) Wiseman will actually be ready to play that kind of role. And his strange injury situation has seeded doubts about whether he can even contribute to a title push in a meaningful way this season.

Wrote Buckley:

The reality is that nearly two months after [Kawakami’s] piece dropped, the Warriors still don’t know when Wiseman will be ready. Not ready to contribute, mind you, simply to return from April meniscus surgery and a follow-up procedure in December.

While the Warriors have prided themselves on mixing up-and-coming stars with battle-tested vets, their sudden proximity to a title may warrant giving greater consideration to the present over the future.

Sure, Wiseman may be an All-Star in three years, but what does he bring to the table now with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in reach?

Not only has he been through the injury wringer, he’s been a net negative on the court when he has actually played. During his rookie campaign, the Warriors were outscored by 8.8 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Due Diligence

Again, the Warriors probably don’t have to do anything in order to have a real shot at a Finals run. However, they’d be doing themselves a disservice by not at least exploring their options with Wiseman.

Added Buckley:

The Dubs don’t need to deal Wiseman, and given the level of financial creativity needed to add an established piece, it’s possible the right trade package isn’t out there. But how does Golden State justify not even looking around for an upgrade with so much uncertainty around Wiseman’s health and his ability to impact winning right now?

READ NEXT: