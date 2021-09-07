Former Dubs Veteran Seeks Return to Warriors, Rookie’s Potential

Jarrett Jack played just one season with the Golden State Warriors, but he’s still helping the franchise even as a 37-year-old currently showcasing his talents as a member of the Big3 League.

According to a report from Monte Poole, of NBC Sports Bay Area, Jack played a role as a sort of scout for his former team when it came to the Warriors’ eventual No. 7 draft pick out of G-League Ignite, Jonathan Kuminga. The former Golden State guard was a teammate of Kuminga’s in the G-League before leading “Trilogy,” his 3-on-3 squad, to a championship in the Bahamas over Labor Day Weekend.

“He has an opportunity to be one of the top two-way guys in the league,” Jack told Poole in an interview on Thursday, September 3. “He has the length, the athleticism and the wingspan to be disruptive on defense. Offensively, he’s still learning how to go about his business on the perimeter. He played a lot of (center) in high school, so he’s used to playing in the trenches. But if he brings that motor to the perimeter side, he’ll be a force.”

“(Kuminga’s) a tremendous athlete, has the strength to get into those ‘Kawhi (Leonard) areas,’ like the foul line, the dotted lines and top of the key. He can get to those spots and elevate over people,” Jack said. “He has a tremendous ceiling. And with the guys he’s around, he’ll be insulated and can focus on one or two things and be effective playing a part in winning basketball.”

Jack Expects Warriors’ Big 3 Will Take Kuminga to New Heights

As complimentary as Jack was of his former G-League teammate, now a 19-year-old NBA rookie, he expects the core of the Golden State franchise — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — will elevate the 6-foot, 7-inch forward to new and exciting heights.

“Draymond will be vocal, Steph is a source of inspiration and Klay sets an example of just handling your business,” Jack explained to Poole. “JK has to know — ‘I can’t leave the gym early if Steph and Klay are there for three hours. That looks bad. I can’t not know my assignments, because if not, Draymond is going to hold my feet to the fire.'”

Poole Reports Jack has Continued Interest in Returning to Warriors

Jack played only one season with the Warriors, back in 2012-13, before Golden State became the powerhouse that found its way to five consecutive NBA Finals and captured three championship titles.

The combination guard, who played the off-guard position in a bench role during his one campaign in the Bay Area, last found himself on an NBA roster during the 2017-18 season when he was a member of the New York Knicks.

Poole opened his report by noting that Jack, a 13-year league veteran, still has hopes of a reunion with the Warriors. During his time in Golden State, Jack averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds on just shy of 30 minutes per game.

And while Poole added that the likelihood of Jack catching on with the Warriors as a backup point guard is slim, he still feels a sense of camaraderie with the primary members of Golden State’s roster and has proven that even years after his time with them, he can still produce value for one of the NBA’s top teams.