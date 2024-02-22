Front Office Insider Shares Projection for Warriors Rising Star Jonathan Kuminga’s Extension Deal

Golden State Warriors rising star Jonathan Kuminga is due for a lucrative extension contract this offseason — one of the major decisions that their front office has to deal with in what could be an inflection point for the franchise.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks projected Kuminga’s extension to be on par with what Jaden McDaniels had received from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Probably what you’re looking at in Minnesota with Jaden McDaniels,” Marks said on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” on February 21. “He got five [years] for $136 [million]. You’re probably looking at $30 million per year.”

McDaniel’s deal with the Timberwolves includes no options. The 28th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, McDaniels has blossomed into one of the top perimeter defenders in the league.

Meanwhile, Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in 2021, has a higher ceiling than McDaniels.

“I think certainly where what his role is going to be moving forward. What his role is right now as a starter, he’s only going to get better,” Marks said of Kuminga. “As my colleague Brian Windhorst calls it, he’s not gonna get a max but it’s the fun max. It’s the first extension. It’s basically buying stock in something and hopefully, it exceeds the expectations here but you’re probably looking at him in that $30 million range.”

The sky is the limit for Kuminga, who has just started to scratch his potential after finally earning Steve Kerr’s trust.

‘Bonafide No. 2’

Warriors forward Draymond Green specifically asked Warriors owner Joe Lacob to keep Kuminga off limits in their LeBron James pursuit.

“Alright, so check this out. Everybody wants to talk about the trade. No. 1, the facts that came out aren’t right,” Green said during TNT’s NBA All-Star Game Altcast on February 18, 2024.

“But when I talked to Joe [Lacob] on the phone, and we were discussing what we’d have to give up, I said if it’s Kuminga, the answer’s no.”

Kuminga’s rise coupled with Green’s return from his second suspension of the season has reeled in an 8-2 record over their last 10 games before the All-Star break.

Since Green returned to the Warriors lineup on January 15, Kuminga averaged 21.0 points on 57.1% shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

“JK’s taken off,” Green said on February 13. “That’s set the stage for this team. Bona fide No. 2 option on our team.”

Kuminga’s rise started after The Athletic reported he had lost faith in Kerr. Since they patched things up in a sit-down meeting, the 23-year-old forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 19 games, including an eight-game stretch of scoring 20-plus points.

Warriors Sign Lester Quiñones to Standard Contract

The Warriors made two roster moves after the NBA All-Star break to fill out their roster and reach the league minimum.

They promoted their former two-way player Lester Quiñones to the main team for their 14th roster spot, signing him to a standard contract for the rest of the season, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Replacing him in their two-way slot is Santa Cruz Warriors mainstay Pat Spencer to take over Quiñones’ former two-way spot, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.