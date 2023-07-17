Warriors Source Reveals Future Plans for Jonathan Kuminga: Report

Questions emerged about the happiness level of both the Golden State Warriors and forward Jonathan Kuminga at the end of the team’s 2022-23 season, sparking rumors the team may attempt to trade him.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on May 12 that “The Warriors and Kuminga’s representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason. … Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward, and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more.”

According to one member of the Warriors organization, though, the young forward is going to get an opportunity to increase his minutes next season.

Noting his information “came from NBA team personnel (generally a front office executive, coach or assistant coach). In exchange for anonymity,” Keith Smith of Spotrac revealed what the Warriors’ source shared with him about Kuminga.

“We’re aware that Jonathan (Kuminga) wants to play more,” the personnel member told Smith. “The chance will be there for him this season. We need him to be ready for a full rotation role in our frontcourt.”

Kuminga Coming Off Encouraging Year 2

Kuminga leap gon be so tuff pic.twitter.com/NscelAjQVI — Der (@Yeaderrr) July 16, 2023

In his second season with Golden State, the 20-year-old Kuminga played in 67 games (16 starts) and he had career-highs in points scored (9.9), rebounds (3.4), assists (1.9) and field goal percentage (52.5%). His numbers got even better as the season progressed, as he averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in just under 24 minutes a game after the All-Star break.

The Warriors selected Kuminga seventh overall in 2021 after he spent a season with the G League Ignite, and when Andrew Wiggins missed time in the second half of the season, Kuminga filled in capably.

After the Dubs lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared what he and his staff are hoping to see from Kuminga heading into Year 3.

“The minutes are there for him to take at the backup four next year,” Kerr said about Kuminga in May, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “He’s gotta make strides, and he and I talked about it. The No. 1 thing is he’s gotta rebound. If he rebounds and he runs the floor, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for him.”

Will Addition of PG Chris Paul Elevate Kuminga’s Game?

Warriors projected rotation for next season: Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney Chris Paul

Gary Payton II

Moses Moody

Jonathan Kuminga

Dario Saric What's their ceiling for next season? pic.twitter.com/RfAbSDrcrq — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) July 8, 2023

The Warriors added future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul via trade this offseason, and Dubs star Draymond Green has gone on the record as being a believer Paul will help boost Kuminga’s numbers even more.

“I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga in his growth,” Green said on the July 3 episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” adding: “Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP3 came to Phoenix. No disrespect to Ayton, but more of a nod to CP. What he would do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him, is huge.”

“He’s entering his third year next year, he’s 20 years old, got a great future ahead,” Kerr told Kawakami about Kuminga. “He’s just gotta keep on the same path he’s on. But he’s gotta make those strides, like I said, on the glass and running the floor, diving in pick-and-roll. If he does those things, he’s going to play more, and that’s how you continue to grow and build your game.”

It’ll be fascinating to see whether Green’s prediction proves true. It certainly looks as though Kuminga will be getting an opportunity to see the court more in Year 3.