Warriors Trade Pitch Flips Jordan Poole for $30 Million Star PG

The Golden State Warriors appear likely to reshuffle the deck this summer, but it’s crucial the team is proactive, not reactive, in regards to the coming changes.

Some decisions reside outside the franchise’s control, such as Draymond Green’s choice on Monday, June 19, to opt out of the final year of his contract and enter unrestricted free agency. Others, however, are entirely the Dubs’ to make — such as the terms of the multiyear deal they are all but certain to offer Green, and who that decision places in the hot seat between Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole should Green accept.

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo of The Ringer discussed on Sunday, June 18, what they believe is a necessity on the part of the Warriors organization to cut bait with one of the three aforementioned players. Out of that discussion emerged a trade pitch from Simmons that would send Poole to the Washington Wizards in return for Chris Paul III, whom the Wizards acquired from the Phoenix Suns on Sunday as part of a trade centered around Bradley Beal.

“If you’re Golden State, do you feel good about the Jordan Poole contract?” Simmons posed. “You have Draymond you’ve gotta pay … I’ve got Klay Thompson for $40 million. There’s some ‘[Jonathan] Kuminga is actually gonna be good this year’ buzz. [Steph] Curry’s contract goes up every year. Like, if I could turn Jordan Poole into a year of Chris Paul and figure out what that looks like … I think that would be really interesting, to watch a true point guard play with Steph.”

Legitimate Questions of Fit Surround Warriors’ Potential Trade for Chris Paul

The salaries of Poole and Paul matchup up closely, with Poole about to enter the first season of his second NBA contract — a four-year, $128 million extension he signed after functioning as a key cog in the Warriors’ 2021-22 title run and before a disappointing campaign last season.

Paul, meanwhile, is set to earn $30.8 million next year if the Wizards don’t waive him by June 28, in which case Washington would pay the point guard the more than $15 million fully-guaranteed portion of his deal to go away, allowing Paul to then seek employment with a different franchise.

While Simmons was bullish on a potential one-for-one deal that moves Poole off the Warriors’ books long-term, replaces him with Paul for one season and then gives Golden State some much-needed financial flexibility in 2024-25 and beyond, Russillo took issue with Paul’s fit in the Bay Area.

“I don’t think Chris Paul fits with what the [Warriors] … wanna do on offense,” Russillo responded. “It’s about movement, and I don’t think high ball screen pick and roll while Steph watches with Klay … I just don’t think [Paul’s] approach is exactly what the Warriors [want]. It’s not even close.”

Warriors Remain Among Top Contenders to Land Chris Paul

If Paul lands with the Warriors, he will certainly play alongside Curry for a portion of his minutes. However, it is more likely that Paul’s primary role will be to run the Dubs’ offense during the time that Curry sits on the bench.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9 that the Warriors are among the top-four candidates to land Paul this offseason.

“If Chris Paul is out there as a free agent this summer, look at the two teams in L.A., the Clippers and Lakers, the Knicks in New York, the Golden State Warriors — those would all be potential destinations for Chris Paul, who would then sign a deal at a much lower number,” Wojnarowski said.

None of that has changed just because Paul is now a member of the Wizards.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported earlier that same day on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast that Paul will favor playing with one of the California franchises to be closer to his family, assuming he doesn’t re-sign with the Suns after being waived or traded, the latter of which occurred on Sunday.

Paul is also looking to join a contender and capture the championship ring that has eluded him throughout his 18-year NBA career. The Warriors can offer him that.

And, as far as Golden State is concerned, trading with Washington for Paul could be ultimately prove a more beneficial scenario if the Dubs want to move off of Poole’s contract. If the Warriors decide instead that they’d prefer to deal Thompson, or if they throw financial caution entirely to the wind and try to retain Green, Thompson and Poole along with Curry, then the better outcome is the Wizards waiving Paul.

In that scenario, the 11-time All-NBA point guar may decide to join Golden State for as little as the veteran’s minimum with the intent of nabbing a title before riding into the sunset of his illustrious career.