Kelly Oubre Sounds Off On Recent Trade Rumors

Trade rumors surrounding Kelly Oubre Jr. have surfaced and are beginning to take a life of their own. Yet, being the subject of a trade isn’t anything new to this Golden State Warriors’ swingman. In his six years of being a part of the league, Oubre Jr. has been on the roster of four different teams.

Just recently, trade rumors of the 25-year-old have been circulating and he refuses to allow them to phase him. Instead of letting the trade rumors affect him, the Warriors’ newbie is channeling in focus into something more important, helping the team win.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Speaks Out

When rumors of a trade involving Oubre Jr. started seeing light on Tuesday, it didn’t come as a surprise to him. However, that doesn’t make it less of a blow. In response to the trade rumors, in his postgame interview after Wednesday’s matchup against the Timberwolves, Oubre Jr. seemed unbothered.

At the end of the day, I'm a Warrior. Let's go get this f***ing win.

The Warriors added Oubre Jr. to their roster in the hopes of lessening the blow of losing Klay Thompson. The All-Star will be missing his second consecutive season with the Warriors due to an Achilles injury. Oubre Jr, however, has not been able to fill the shoes of the star guard so far this season. His shooting percentage and playmaking decisions have troubled the Warriors’ offense and there’s even been speculation that he could lose his starting position with the team. All in all, it’s evident that the roster is not set in stone with a March 25th trade deadline approaching.

However, it seems that these recent trade rumors ignited Oubre Jr. He had one of his best performances so far this season in a 123-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Finishing the game with 20 points, he was also able to improve his shooting percentage by shooting 7 of 9 from the field.

Steve Kerr Opens Up

Trade rumors concerning Oubre consisted of him being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick. Head coach Steve Kerr responded to the rumors in his postgame interview after Wednesday nights’ win, per the Warriors’ SoundCloud.

I tell players this all the time, and I told Kelly this: this is where you really earn your money. The basketball part is the easy part. But packing up your family and leaving, getting injured, getting booed, or reading your name in trade rumors, those things are not easy. I was really proud of Kelly. He handled it pretty well, he came in and had one of his best games. He was really the key to us finally gaining some traction in the game in the second quarter.

Reports claim that the Pelicans had reached out to the Warriors concerning a trade deal. Kerr was quick to ward off that rumor by saying a coach had simply inquired with the Warriors on Tuesday morning about Oubre, but no offer was presented at all.

Oubre Jr.’s main concern is his devotion to his new team in Golden State. With the hopes of helping the Warriors make a playoff appearance, he is dismissing any distractions that stand in the way of him doing so. However, his position on the team isn’t solidified yet and he still could make room for improvement.

