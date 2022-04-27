Warriors’ Kerr Drops Major Update on Steph Curry’s Game 5 Status

If there were concerns about Stephen Curry’s ability to return from a monthlong absence and contribute to a title run, the Golden State Warriors star assuaged them in short order. Through four games, Curry has averaged a team-leading 27.5 points, while adding 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He’s also shooting better than 51% from the field while flirting with 40% from three-point range. Meanwhile, his net rating of 19.4 ranks second team-wide. And he has accomplished all of this while coming off the bench.

When asked on Tuesday whether Curry would be reinserted into the starting five, Dubs coach Steve Kerr relayed a hilarious story about Gregg Popovich submitting a starting five consisting of Spurs greats like George Gervin and Artis Gilmore. Afterward, he refrained from actually answering the question.

However, Kerr did drop a major update on Curry’s injury/minute restrictions for Game 5 against the Nuggets on Wednesday night. In short — there are none.

Curry Has Officially Been Unleashed

Play

Stephen Curry 33 PTS, 8 AST Full Highlights vs Nuggets in Game 4 Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets – Full Game 4 Highlights | April 24, 2022 | First Round, 2022 NBA Playoffs 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA #HoH 2022-04-24T22:38:20Z

During Kerr’s latest post-practice media availability, the multi-time champion didn’t mince words where Steph’s status was concerned. “He has no limitations on his minutes now,” the coach deadpanned.

Of course, Curry’s workload was already heavier than his regular-season average during Golden State’s Game 4 loss in Denver over the weekend. After subbing in for Klay Thompson at the 8:14 mark of the first quarter, the sharpshooter went on to play 37 minutes in the game.

Moreover, the baller played the entire fourth quarter and showed exactly zero signs of wear, scoring 15 of his 33 points during the final frame.

“Everything I’ve been doing has progressed in the right direction,” Steph said postgame. “It felt great to finish the third quarter and play the whole fourth quarter and not get fatigued at all. My wind was solid, so I’m excited about where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to next game.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Sea Dubs Sharpshooter Heading Down Under

Ryan Taylor has been a Warriors fixture for the last three years despite never having suited up in a regular-season game for the club. The 6-foot-6 guard spent parts of the last three seasons with the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. And while he hasn’t set the NBA world on fire yet, he has certainly burned up some nets.

Over 66 appearances in the developmental league, Taylor has connected on 40.4% of his triples while attempting 5.1 per game.

With the Sea Dubs’ season coming to an end earlier this month, though, the 27-year-old has made it clear that he’s not looking to take the summer off. Taylor has already appeared in two games for the Canadian NBL’s London Lightning, most recently scoring 24 points in an April 23 road win over the Waterloo-based KW Titans.

And he’s going to be suiting up with another new club later this summer.

Per an announcement from the team on Monday, Taylor has signed a deal with the Canterbury Rams of NBL New Zealand. The Rams will tip off their upcoming season on Saturday, June 30 against the Otago Nuggets.

READ NEXT: