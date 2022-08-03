Key Warriors’ Player Keeps Turning Up in Kevin Durant Proposals

Sure, Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors has already said that they plan to run it back next season to defend their title. However, this is the NBA and anything can happen at the drop of a hat.

Dub fans can attest to this. Back in 2019, It looked like the Warriors may three-peat as champions, but then within 48 hours, Kevin Durant tore his Achilles, and then Klay Thompson suffered an ACL tear. The Dubs lost that Finals series to the Raptors and it has not been the same since.

After two terrible seasons, the Warriors were able to get back on track and win a title just this past season.

One of the key positional players that allowed the Warriors to contend was finding a specific wing who could, at the bare minimum, shoot the three and defend. During the start of their dynasty years, Harrison Barnes was that guy. He came up with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry and was a staple of the starting lineup.

Once the team got the chance to add Kevin Durant, Barnes was gone. Durant took over Barnes’ role and raised the level of the Dubs to another level. With his extraordinary talent, Durant essentially made the Warriors unbeatable during his three years in the Bay.

After Durant decided to leave, the Warriors made the savvy decision to do a sign and trade deal and get D’Angelo Russell after his All-Star season. Within a couple of months, they were able to trade Russell for underperforming Andrew Wiggins, another wing.

Wiggins Turns Up as Likely to Get Moved

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report came out with rankings that highlight seven players who would likely get dealt in a Durant package.

Even though they just won a championship with Andrew Wiggins essentially in the KD spot, the Golden State Warriors bringing the latter back shouldn’t be off the table.

Wiggins is six years younger, and Durant has an increasingly concerning injury history, but he’d certainly raise their short-term ceiling.

Wiggins is set to earn $33.6 million next season before he hits free agency, but the team has already shown interest in extending the former No. 1 pick. That salary is key to working out a trade for Durant because the Slim Reaper is set to earn almost $43 million next season. The Warriors will need to attach many more assets to the package, but Wiggins is likely a starting point if the Dubs ever plan to get serious about reacquiring Durant.

Designated Rookie Rule is a Hurdle

However, if the Nets trade for Wiggins, they will likely have to deal Ben Simmons away, thanks to the designated rookie rule.

The rule offers teams the opportunity to include a fifth year in max extensions after rookie deals. The max extension for rookies usually only goes up to four years. Because Simmons had signed his extension in 2019 with the Sixers, and Wiggins had done his back in 2017 with the Wolves, they cannot be on the same team under their current contracts.

Regardless, Wiggins will likely be in a package if the Warriors propose any packages for Durant. If the Nets do decide to move Durant, they likely will blow the team up, and trade Kyrie Irving and Simmons away.