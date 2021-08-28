Warriors’ Curry Shares Hilarious Reaction to Kid Who Stole His Moves

There could be a new, much younger sibling joining the Splash Brothers.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared a hilarious reaction to video of a young hooper who copied Curry’s moves, showing them off in a youth game. The Warriors guard seemed quite impressed with the young player, who caught the attention of the internet with his Curry-esque game.

Steph's reaction to the kid who's got all his moves down

Curry Shares Love for Young Hooper

Video of the young baller was initially shared earlier this week, earning some viral attention. The young player looked and played exactly like Curry — even wearing a nearly identical golden-colored jersey with Curry’s No. 30 on the back. For his first move, the player pulled into Curry’s bag of dribbling tricks, going behind his back and crossing up his defender before nailing a stepback shot. He showed off more dribbling skills, weaving his way through the lane for a layup and nailing another long stepback.

The video was popular with some other basketball stars, including former Warriors guard Baron Davis who posted fire emoji in response. Curry shared his own response, reposting the video in his Instagram stories with a series of laughing emoji.

“he really took the whole [bag] and then some,” Curry wrote.

Curry Helping Young Players

Beyond his reaction to viral videos, Curry has gained a reputation for the efforts he’s put into helping young basketball players in their development, and it’s often paid big dividends. As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau wrote in a story last December, Curry decided early in his career that he wanted to use his fame to help give opportunities to younger players.

“In 2013, when Under Armour pitched him an endorsement deal, Curry was adamant about finding new ways to work with young players,” Letourneau wrote. “His own camp was a logical next move. When working with Under Armour to map out the setup, Curry insisted that they keep the number of campers small so that he could give each player hands-on attention. His friends and family would serve as counselors.”

The camp now attracts many of the nation’s top high school players, and in 2018 expanded to include young female players as well. Many current NBA players spent time in Curry’s camp, including future Warriors teammates Nico Mannion and James Wiseman.

Wiseman said he got a lot out of the camp, including a friendship with Curry that helped his transition to the Warriors after being taken No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA draft.