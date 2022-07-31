Warriors’ Klay Thompson Flexes on the Rest of the NBA From the Bahamas

Klay Thompson is clearly out living his best life in the wake of the Golden State Warriors‘ marathon run in 2021-22. One week ago, he was at Dodgers Stadium, pounding brews like few others can and leading the cheers when his brother — Dodger outfielder Trayce Thompson — smacked a double.

A handful of days before that, the five-time All-Star was recognized for exceeding every expectation in his return to the hardwood after two-plus years, taking home the ESPY award for Best Comeback Athlete.

Flash forward to now and Thompson finds himself in the Bahamas; soaking up rays and getting some much-deserved R&R after the Dubs’ epic NBA Finals showdown with the resurgent Boston Celtics.

He’s not just there lying on the beach and doing nothing, though. In true Klay style, he’s also found a way to flex on the rest of the Association while on vacation.

Thompson’s Championship Shout-Out

On Saturday, Thompson updated his popular Instagram timeline with an eye-popping beachside snap of himself resting in the sand in swim trunks with his cool-guy shades on and a beverage at his side. However, blue skies, palm trees and a future Hall of Famer weren’t the only things that jumped out in the pic.

Thompson had also inscribed a message in giant letters across the sand; one that served as a declaration to his 13.1 million followers and, really, the entirety of the hoops world. It read: “NBA CHAMPS 2022!”

In the caption, the baller added that “Everything is better in the Bahamas.” Apparently, that includes winning a title.

The post received a big response on IG, having notched nearly a half-million likes as of this writing. Meanwhile, fellow players and fans alike bombarded the comment section.

For his part, Dubs big man James Wiseman replied with a goat emoji, while former Dubs two-way player Chris Chiozza joked, “I’m on the way champ!” Elsewhere, Workaholics star and comedian Blake Anderson added, “I need to see some jet ski footage on the timeline.”

He’s Still Getting Work In, Too

Klay getting reps in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 (🎥 raw_talentsports/IG) pic.twitter.com/AqNGjjwoUO — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 30, 2022

Thompson may be enjoying his offseason to the fullest, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still working hard to come back better than ever next season. His trainer recently revealed that the sharpshooter had texted him before the Finals even started with a commitment to ratchet up his workouts this summer.

And he’s still grinding now, even as he takes in the sights and sounds of the islands.

Bahamanian baller Jaraun Burrows updated his Instagram story on Saturday with footage of Thompson in the gym, getting up shots and training with himself and other players (embedded above, via The WarriorsTalk). Clearly, Thompson remains committed to taking his incredible comeback to a higher level.

