Klay Thompson Injury News: Warriors Superstar Hits ‘Big Milestone’

Golden State Warriors superstar shooting guard Klay Thompson is still aiming to be ready for the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, and he recently took a big step in that process.

Thompson – who tore his left ACL during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals and then tore his right Achilles on November 18, 2020 – returned to the Chase Center hardwood on Tuesday and took to Instagram to show fans how he was doing in his road to recovery.

Alongside this season’s second runner-up for MVP – Stephen Curry – Thompson and his Splash Brother form the best shooting duo in the NBA today and arguably the best scoring duo of all-time. Fans may have to wait until the fall or early winter to see if a potential return to championship glory can come to fruition.

Along with Curry, the possibilities are endless for Golden State. The roster may include, but not be limited to, a healthy Thompson, a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate in Draymond Green, an up-and-coming James Wiseman, another solid season from the uber-athletic Andrew Wiggins, and possibly two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Warriors GM: ‘I Think [Thompson’s Return Is] More Likely December’

During NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Draft Lottery Review” on Tuesday night, general manager Bob Myers was asked about a possible timeline for Thompson’s return to action.

I think we’ll have a better sense when training camp comes around. … And there’s a difference between if he’s playing 5-on-5, which we think he will be by then, and then playing in an NBA game. And that’s when we’re going to have to figure out when the right time for that is. I think we’ve said on record, I don’t think it’ll be the first game of the season in October. Will it be Thanksgiving? Will it be Christmas? I think it’s more likely December, but I don’t know when.

It sounds like it’s still too early to tell when exactly Thompson will be suiting up again for the Warriors, but the organization both doubts it will be for the season-opener and seems optimistic it could be during the first half of the campaign.

If he comes back in December or November or January — whenever it is — the key will be having him ready come playoff time, or as ready as he can be. … And then you’ve got something. So we’d love him to come back as soon as he can, the West is a monster — it seems like the league has never had more parity — but we won’t rush him back. So, when he’s back, he’s back, and can’t wait to see it.

Kevin Durant Calls out Thompson With Instagram Comment

One former teammate who appeared to catch a glimpse of Thompson’s Instagram post is Kevin Durant. How “KD” responded to Thompson’s post may not have seemed to make much sense, but upon further investigation, it looks like Durant was poking fun at the sharpshooter by way of an inside joke.

Headband Klay getting shots up on the court 👀 [via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/PHBHvi7Ou0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 22, 2021

KD commented “shortbread” Steph said Klay yells that when someone hits front rim on a shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/xcMq9J6hHy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 22, 2021

Too bad we’ll never know whether the “shortbread” commented was warranted in this situation, as we have no way of knowing if this particular jumper from Thompson – no matter how majestic-looking – was going to hit front-rim.

