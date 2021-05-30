Klay Thompson, Two Women Swarmed by Paparazzi: VIDEO

The offseason has begun for guard Klay Thompson and the rest of his Golden State Warriors teammates, but being a celebrity is a full-time job. And often, it is also a full-time nuisance.

Thompson experienced the annoying side of fame when paparazzi photographers caught up with him as he was entering a black SUV. Viral Sports obtained video of the incident and posted it to Twitter on Friday, May 28. The precise date the video was shot is unclear, as there is no time stamp provided.

Klay Thompson leaving with two women but denying them entry into car once paparazzi show up pic.twitter.com/X2BUIfF6A9 — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 28, 2021

Exactly where Thompson is located at the time of the video is also difficult to say, as his surroundings are only caught briefly on camera.

The All-Star guard notices the bright flashes of several cameras as he approaches his vehicle, quickly slips in the back passenger side door and shuts it behind him. Moments later, a man and two women covering their faces, approach the vehicle to get in.

No sound is available, but it appears Thompson denies both women access to the vehicle. The man, who opened the front passenger side door, also steps out as the car drives away.

Why Thompson denied the women entry is unclear, though it could be as simple as a desire to avoid being directly videotaped or photographed by the paparazzi, which swarms and circles the vehicle hoping to get a good shot as the women approach. The man and both women walk away from the cameras in the same direction as the vehicle that is transporting Thompson.

A second video was also released on Viral Sports Twitter account, which shows Thompson’s vehicle stopped further down the street. The man and both women to whom he had denied entry are allowed to get into the vehicle before it drives away.

Klay picking up the girls down the street pic.twitter.com/mVjf9kr025 — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 28, 2021

Thompson to Make Long-Awaited Return to NBA Court at Some Point Next Season

His nightlife habits aside, Thompson has been a central topic of conversation among the Warrior faithful since the team’s season ended abruptly in the NBA’s final postseason play-in tournament game last week.

After two years on the sideline, first due to an Achilles tear suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then an ACL tear before last season, Thompson is finally expected to rejoin Steph Curry in the Golden State backcourt for the 2021-22 campaign.

However, news from Warriors general manager Bob Myers last week indicates that the shooting guard is not likely to jump into the fray from game one of the new season. In fact, Myers said it could be as late as March of 2022 before Thompson takes the floor again.

“What we’re focused on is when Klay will be Klay, and I don’t know if that will be January, February or March,” Myers told Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s too early to say.”

Thompson Guarantees Warriors Will Make a Run at Title Next Year

Despite a lack of certainty around exactly when he will be able to return, Thompson did not shy away from letting the Warriors faithful know what to expect from Golden State next year.

“We fought through a lot of adversity this season, and it will pay dividends next season when we make another run at it,” Thompson wrote online after the team’s loss to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, adding a trophy emoji to signify an NBA title run.

“While our season comes to an end, mine (is) just getting started, and I’ve never been hungrier. I TRULY BELIEVE my best ball lies ahead of me,” Thompson continued. “We ain’t done, I promise you that.”