Klay Thompson Sends Message on Jordan Poole After Warriors Beat Spurs

Jordan Poole gave the Golden State Warriors a huge boost off of the bench in their win over the San Antonio Spurs. Poole notched 27 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds in 27 minutes against the Spurs on Friday.

After Golden State’s 130-115 victory, star guard Klay Thompson spoke on the amount of work Poole has put in to be able to contribute at such a high level.

“Credit to Jordan he works his tail off everyday, same with Steph (Curry). It’s really cool that we have two other guys who shoot it so well, it makes my job so much easier,” Thompson said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Thinking back to his rookie year, to the player that he is now. He’s a champion. He’s got All-Star games in his future. He’s our future for the Warriors, obviously. We got so lucky to get a guy like him at the 28th pick, that just doesn’t happen so often. He’s so much fun to play with. He’s a great scoring point guard as well as a facilitator and he has so much greatness ahead of him.”

Thompson had a big night himself. He poured in 31 points in 34 minutes, knocking down 7 threes in the process.

Stephen Curry Shouts Out Gary Payton II in Warriors Win vs. Spurs

Over the past week, a major storyline for the Warriors has been the return of Gary Payton II. Payton had been battling an abdominal injury since being traded back to the Bay, before debuting on March 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Payton II has proven to be an important part of the team’s depth, which his teammates have always understood. Stephen Curry spoke to the 30-year-old’s importance, after his seven-point outing against the Spurs.

“Like we talked about when the trade happened and the build-up to him coming back, he just knows how to play,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “(He) knows how to make winning plays. (He) finds himself in the right place on both ends. Some of the stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. His ball pressure. Just his overall presence. So, he had a big three in the corner and got a big steal as soon as he came in. Got us a couple of extra possessions [with] offensive rebounds. So, it’s just the little things that you can trust that he’s going to make those plays, and he also gets the crowd involved.”

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay: Report

Speaking of players returning to the lineup, the Warriors got an interesting update on the status of Andrew Wiggins, ahead of their meeting with San Antonio.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on March 31, that he’d been told that Wiggins was back in the Bay Area, after spending a few weeks out of town.

“I’ve been told that Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay Area. He had spent most of the recent weeks out of town,” Dumas reported in a tweet.

I’ve been told that Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay Area. He had spent most of the recent weeks out of town. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 31, 2023

After seeing Dumas’ report, media members questioned Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the status of the former No. 1 overall pick. At which point, Kerr told reporters that he had no update on Wiggins, according to 95.7 The Game.