Warriors Star Klay Thompson Speaks Out on Eye-Popping Return

The Golden State Warriors veteran core was finally back in its entirety for the team’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. As such, all eyes were on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, with every interaction between the two being put under the microscope.

However, Green wasn’t the only Warrior making his big return to the hardwood. Klay Thompson also suited up for the very first time since the Dubs’ title-clinching win in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Not only that — the oft-injured sharpshooter gave a performance that eased some fears that had cropped up among the fan base after he avoided pick-up action over the summer and missed out on the team’s first four tune-up games.

In 16 minutes of action during the first half (he didn’t see the court in half No. 2), Thompson lit up the scoreboard with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, hitting five of his eight three-point attempts along the way.

Thompson Evaluates His Big Performance

Splash 🤝 bros pic.twitter.com/9RjwFjCh4w — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 15, 2022

After his comeback game, which the Warriors ultimately lost 119-112, Thompson had no qualms about admitting that it was as good for him as it undoubtedly was for the Dub Nation denizens.

“I felt amazing,” Thompson told reporters. “I don’t take this time for granted, playing October basketball. I haven’t done that in three years.”

The five-time All-Star was fully aware that this wasn’t just any game and that the whoel of the hoops world would be watching his movements almost as closely as those of Green and Poole, too. But he did his best not to let it psyche him out leading up to the contest.

“I was so nervous the whole day,” Thompson confessed. “I was very anxious. I’m happy with how I felt out there. It’s something to build on.”

The latter sentiment may be the biggest takeaway from Thompson’s night. That he was able to get out on the court in a live game situation and gain some confidence in his body’s ability to hold up before the regular season starts was no small thing.

“It’s huge,” Thompson added of getting a game under his belt ahead of the Dubs’ October 18 opener against the LA Lakers. “Especially to play well. So, I’m very, very happy with my performance and I’m so incredibly excited for Tuesday. It’s going to be a special night.”

Klay on His Offseason Regimen

As Thompson was held out from game after game and it got out that he hadn’t been playing pick-up, some were left to wonder what exactly he had been doing over the summer. Clearly, the baller heard the chatter, as he addressed it during post-game presser.

“I really worked hard this summer,” he said. “I knew that would pay off. I feel very strong. I was in the weight room, in the gym, almost every day. I wasn’t just dancing on the boat. I was really working, so I knew it would pay off when the lights were the brightest.”

Thompson’s trainer, Ben Bruno, can certainly attest to that fact. Ahead of the Finals, Bruno, posted a screen shot of a text Thompson had sent him, which revealed that the baller had already rented an apartment in Beverly Hills so he could jumpstart his workouts in July.