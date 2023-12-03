Warriors Trade Rumors: Exec Makes Definitive Klay Thompson Statement

No question, this has not been the kind of NBA year that Golden State’s Klay Thompson envisioned. He has squabbled with opponents, squabbled with the media and even is in a protracted squabble with his organization over his contract. Thompson could sign an extension of the five-year, $190 million contract he signed after he injured his knee in 2019, but he has not been able to come anywhere close to terms on a deal. Thus, the Warriors trade rumor wheels have been turning.

It does not help that Thompson is off to a terrible start to the season, averaging 15.7 points on 40.8% shooting, making just 36.1% of his 3-pointers. And with the Warriors at 9-11, there at least must be some consideration for breaking with the past and trading away Thompson as he sits on the final year of his deal, worth $43.2 million.

But when that notion was put to an executive with knowledge of the situation, the answer was pretty clear: “Everybody knows Klay is frustrated. There is no hiding that. But there has not been one conversation about trading him at this point, and that won’t change as long as Steph (Curry) is around. Steph would rather go down swinging with Klay than trade him for some shiny object that might or might not improve you a little. And, really, ownership would too, even if they’re frustrated with Klay on the contract stuff.”

Lowe: Execs Asking About Klay Thompson

All right, then. When it comes to Warriors trade rumors, we can probably cross Thompson off the list. At the same time, it is an issue that has been coming up more and more around the Warriors, even if it is not coming up within the Warriors.

On his podcast this week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned that he’d been asked more than once about Warriors trade rumors concerning Thompson.

Here’s what Lowe said: “I’ve had four executives from other teams in the last 72 hours asked me, ‘Would they ever trade Klay Thompson?’ And the reason they’re asking is because teams see somewhat of an opportunity there. In terms of, ‘Can we get involved in a deal? Would they have to attach an asset to trade Klay Thompson if they want to get meaningful win-now talent with multiple years left on their contract in exchange for Klay Thompson? …

“To be clear, the Warriors do not want to trade Klay Thompson. They have no desire to do it. I would bet heavily against it ever happening.”

Warriors Trade Rumors Founded in Contract Frustration

Indeed, but it should also be said that one reason the Klay Thompson-Warriors trade rumor mill is running at all is that the frustration is running both ways. Thompson might be frustrated because of his slow start and because of his contract situation, but so are the Warriors.

One reason is that the team’s front office feels it was decidedly loyal and supportive of Thompson through his hardest times, when he suffered an ACL injury during the 2019 NBA Finals, just as he was heading into free agency. The Warriors did not waver on making the maximum-contract offer to Thompson, despite the injury and the fact that the team knew he would be out all of 2019-20.

Klay Thompson tearing his ACL then shooting 2 free throws might be his COLDEST “Game 6 Klay” moment pic.twitter.com/8cZzKMjCNe — Steph’s dungeon (@LockedUpByWiggs) August 2, 2022

Then, of course, Thompson suffered a torn Achilles tendon the following offseason and missed all of 2020-21, too. Thompson still earned his $68 million for those two seasons, despite not playing, and got full support from the team.

“You can understand Klay wants to maximize his final contract,” the executive said. “But there is frustration there, like maybe he has a short memory.”