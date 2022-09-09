Warriors Elevate Klay Thompson’s Brother to Key Coaching Role

The Golden State Warriors announced a number of promotions and additions to their basketball operations department on Friday, including spots with their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. However, a handful of names definitely stood out from the pack.

Specifically, Mychel Thompson, Hilton Armstrong and Anthony Vereen, all of whom spent time as players and coaches with the organization over the years.

Thompson, who’s the older brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson, is taking on a new role with Golden State’s coaching staff as video coordinator. Armstrong and Vereen, meanwhile, will be assuming roles as fully-fledged player development coaches.

Thompson Has Maintained a Warriors Presence, and Still Plays Ball at a High Level

"We wanna play fast!" 🇧🇸 Mychel Leslie Thompson feat. Team BAHAMAS

The 34-year-old Thompson spent parts of four seasons with the Sea Dubs — where he and Seth Curry briefly formed the junior Splash Bros. — from 2013-17. About a month into the 2021-22 campaign, he quietly got an official gig in player development for the Warriors, as noted by the San Francisco Chronicle.

For his part, ex-Warrior Damion Lee has spoken highly of the elder Thompson’s abilities as a coach.

“Mykee is a great help,” Lee told the Chronicle. “He’s always present and willing to work. When I come in before practice, he’s there and asks me if I want to get shots up. Anything he sees, he’s not afraid to speak up and help out. He’s been a great help for me personally, and for a lot of the younger guys.”

His biggest contribution to the Warriors’ cause last season, though, may have been his work as one of Klay’s wingmen while the five-time All-Star worked to get back on the court following a two-plus year absence.

“Oh man, it was good having Mykee around,” Klay said of having his big brother in his corner. “He helped me out a lot.”

While Mychel is on the fast track in the coaching world, he continues to ball out at a high level himself. Just last month, he suited up with the Bahamian senior national team for the latest batch of FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Across eight appearances for the squad during the first two rounds of qualifiers, Thompson is averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range.

Thompson also played in five regular-season games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2011-12 season.

The Warriors Made Several Other Organizational Moves

Other organizational moves that were announced include the following:

On the coaching staff, Will Sheehey was announced as player development analyst and Klinton Carlson as co-head video coordinator/player development.

In the area of player health and performance, Kyle Barbour was named head performance coach, while Michael Potenza is now director of performance.

Elsewhere, Onsi Saleh has been named team counsel & director of basketball strategy, Chloe Walkup as director of team operations and family services, Maclean Osborne as coordinator for team development/scouting, while Marcus Hightower and Brendan Magallanez became assistant equipment managers.

Finally, the Sea Dubs named Michael Salame director of basketball operations/player personnel and Shannon Stabler as manager of basketball ops/team development.