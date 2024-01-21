Warriors Eyeing Former NBA Champion as Potential Klay Thompson Replacement?

The Golden State Warriors are at a crossroads with their dynasty years seemingly over and Klay Thompson’s future hanging in the balance.

Amid The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania‘s report that “everyone except Stephen Curry is on the table,” a report emerged linking the Warriors to a potential Thompson replacement.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Warriors are among three teams where former NBA champion Kyle Kuzma could play next.

“League sources told Hoops Wire that the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors are among those who could have an interest in Kuzma. Neither Memphis nor San Antonio would want to part with potential lottery picks, though, sources added,” Amico wrote on January 18.

Kyle Kuzma’s Value Contract

Kuzma, the best trade asset of the Washington Wizards, is enjoying his best season in the NBA, averaging a career-high 21.9 points on 45.4% field goal shooting and 34.1% clip from 3 on top of 4.2 assists. He is also grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game.

He was the third-best player in the Los Angeles Lakers championship team in 2020.

Kuzma is under a team-friendly contract for four guaranteed years worth $102 million including bonuses.

His salary descends every year with $19.4 million guaranteed money during the 2026-27 season. More importantly, he is five years younger than Thompson, who sought for the max extension which the Warriors were not amenable to give during their offseason negotiations.

Thompson’s sporadic play this season is one of the reasons the Warriors are sitting 12th in the Western Conference with an 18-22 record. Desperation has crept into the Bay following a 1-4 stretch marked by embarrassing lopsided losses never before seen in the Steve Kerr era.

If the Warriors trade for Kuzma, it could signal the end of Thompson’s era in Golden State unless he re-signs to a much lower extension and agrees to a lesser role in the offseason.

Kyle Kuzma’s Cost

According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, Kuzma would cost contending teams significant future draft capital that is further down the road.

“Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has drawn exploratory trade interest from several teams around the league, league sources told HoopsHype, and that interest could intensify with teams missing out on Pascal Siakam,” Scotto wrote on January 18. “Following reports that Washington wants two first-round picks to potentially part with Kuzma, there is further clarity and caveats to that. The Wizards would need future first-round picks beyond the 2024 draft with the potential to become lottery picks to consider parting with their best player, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Warriors still have enough draft capital to meet the Wizards’ asking price for Kuzma if they dip into that. The Warriors still have their 2026 and 2028 first-round picks at their disposal after trading away their 2030 first-round selection (top-20 protected), interestingly, to the Wizards in the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul swap.

Andrew Wiggins’ $24.3 million salary this season is the perfect salary match for Kuzma plus draft capital. Perhaps the Warriors could lessen the outgoing draft capital by including Moses Moody.

A Kuzma-Jonathan Kuminga wing pairing gives the Warriors the size and athleticism to rejuvenate their aging core and go after one last hurrah during Curry’s remaining years in the NBA.