Warriors Summer Standout About to Make NBA All-Star History

Mac McClung may not have been able to lock down a roster spot with the Golden State Warriors during training camp, but he absolutly made an impression on Dub Nation with his exploits during summer league and training camp. And now he’s set to make a bit of NBA history, too.

Per a Friday report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 24-year-old McClung has accepted an invitation to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Saturday, February 18. As a result, he’ll become the first G-Leaguer ever to be a part of the event.

McClung is currently rostered by the Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers affiliate with whom he signed after he was cut by the Warriors. He’s having a strong season at the developmental level, too.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 17.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game over 17 G League Showcase Cup contests. And he’s been a lights-out shooter through the early part of the regular season, connecting on 63.8% of his attempts overall and 41.7% from deep (while logging an 18-4-2 line).

Mac McClung Raised Eyebrows During His Brief Warriors Stint

Best of Mac McClung at NBA Summer League

After having spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 campaign, McClung decided to take his talents to the Bay as he searched for his next NBA opportunity over the summer. From the outset, it was clear he was going to fight for a spot.

In his debut game at the California Classic, he scored 17 points against the Miami Heat‘s summer league squad, a total he matched (or exceeded) twice after the action shifted to Las Vegas, earning himself a camp deal in the process.

Then, during his lone preseason appearance against the Washington Wizards in Japan, he scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and added two boards, two assists and two steals over a 12-minute span to key a comeback win.

When the team ultimately made the call not to offer him a regular roster spot or two-way deal, head coach Steve Kerr lamented the move, telling reporters, “Letting Mac go was tough. I love Mac, and I think he’s an NBA player.”

The Dubs coach cited the size and pass-first mentality that Ty Jerome brought to the point guard position as the difference in the decision. In hindsight, keeping him over McClung was probably the right move, as Jerome has been a rotational player for Golden State amid Stephen Curry’s recent injury.

Draymond Green Says Relationship With Jordan Poole Still a ‘Work in Progress’

Warriors star Draymond Green sat down with Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks for an interview that hit the net on Friday. And among the myriad topics that were discussed, Rooks made a point to inquire about Green’s relationship with teammate Jordan Poole, who he infamously punched in the face during training camp.

According to Green, it has more or less been business as usual between the two as they both go through the process of being NBA players. However, he conceded that there’s still work left to be done on the personal side of things.

“Our lockers are right next to each other, that never changed. We ride the same buses together, we change in the same locker room on the road together — none of that has changed,” Green said. “Did it change our relationship, of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress. I’ll always be willing to continue to do that work because I was wrong.

“I see improvements, day by day, week by week, month by month I see improvements. That’s all you can ask for. I don’t expect him to come out and be like, ‘Man, I wanna come hang with you off the court.’ I don’t expect that. I’m not a fool.”