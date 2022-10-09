Warriors’ Summer Sensation Lands New Deal With East Contender

Before the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, the biggest issue facing the Golden State Warriors was seemingly the battle for the team’s final roster spot. And while that particular story is significantly less juicy than the punch that echoed throughout the Bay (and the NBA), it’s not one without controversy.

Last week, the Warriors opted to part ways with energetic guard Mac McClung. It was a surprising move after the impression he had made on the court — in the pre-game lay-up line as well as games — during summer league, as well as the team’s opening preseason games in Japan.

McClung’s Dub Nation cheering section didn’t have to wait long to see the fiery baller land on his feet, however, as he looks to be on the verge of putting pen to paper on another NBA deal (and with another title contender, no less).

Per a report from The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann, McClung is slated to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

McClung Filled Up the Box Score on Multiple Occasions for Golden State

As an Exhibit 10 signee joining Philly during the later stages of training camp, McClung’s ultimate destination is likely the club’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old exhibited legitimate NBA chops during his brief stay with the Dubs.

In his first taste of action with the club during the California Classic, McClung scored 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting. A week later in Las Vegas, he dropped a 22-piece while adding six assists, five rebounds and three steals against the Miami Heat’s summer-league squad.

He struck again during Golden State’s second preseason game against the Washington Wizards, scoring a team-best nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, while adding two boards, two assists and two steals during a fourth-quarter explosion that yielded a comeback win over the DC crew.

In the end, though, his fit from a player personnel standpoint took precedence over his actual production in the Dubs’ decision-making process.

Kerr Agonized Over McClung’s Warriors Release

The Warriors elected to part ways with McClung to clear a spot for point guard Ty Jerome, who had become available after being released by the Houston Rockets. It was hardly an easy decision for head coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the team’s brain trust, though.

“I think we were interested in a more pass-first point guard,” Kerr said of the move. “Letting Mac go was tough. I love Mac, and I think he’s an NBA player.”

Alas, it was deemed the 6-foot-5 Jerome is a better match for the team as constituted. In addition to having more NBA experience, Jerome boasts some obvious physical advantages over the comparatively diminutive McClung.

“For our roster, we needed more of a pass-first guy. And Ty is a very intriguing player because of his size and his ability to see over the top of the defense, his pick-and-roll play,” Kerr added. “So, it’s a great opportunity for us to get a look at him and for him to play with our guys.”