Warriors ‘Most Likely’ to Pull the Plug on Ex 1st-Rounder & Part Ways

With the Golden State Warriors struggling throughout the 2022-23 season, there has been plenty of speculation about their trade deadline plans. The pressure has begun to build as the deadline is under a week away. The Dubs have won just half of their 52 games this year, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 26-26.

Many fans and media members have been wondering what the Warriors will do to turn their season around.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale believes that if they do make a move, it will “most likely” involve Moses Moody rather than former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.

“Trading Moses Moody represents the middle ground. Pulling the ripcord on his development doesn’t bruise the ego as much as dealing Wiseman does,” said Favale. “And unlike (Jonathan) Kuminga, the Warriors aren’t relying on him now. They can ship him out for a cheap non-star, including options who may be in contract years, without facing much pushback from the masses. Finding the right deal is nevertheless hard. Moody makes just $3.7 million, and Golden State isn’t teeming with dispensable salary-matching contracts. But this isn’t meant to augur a Moody trade. It’s a nod to what seems most likely if the Warriors actually, mercifully do anything.”

Moody hasn’t been able to find much room to grow with the Dubs, since being drafted No. 14 overall in 2022. He’s appeared in 92 games in two seasons, playing 13 minutes each time. Moody averages 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists, while shooting 44% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Steve Kerr Shares Update on James Wiseman’s Status with Warriors

Though Buckley doesn’t believe that Golden State will move Wiseman, that doesn’t mean that his situation is perfect.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been seeing much run at all as of late, last making an appearance on December 28 against the Utah Jazz.

Wiseman’s head coach, Steve Kerr, explained to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole that he recently had a chat with the big man.

“I did, just because it’s hard as a young player to have to go through this,” Kerr told Poole after the team’s January 29 practice. “And you need reps. And you haven’t been through the league for a long time, and you don’t always understand what’s happening.”

The coach then shared some insight to why the 7-foot 1-inch prospect hasn’t been cracking the rotation.

“I would love to get him out there, but right now, JaMychal (Green) is playing really well. Obviously, we’ve gone to a smaller lineup, so that (Kevon) Loon(ey) and Draymond (Green) are not playing together as much. It creates a little bit of a logjam at that position. James just has to stay ready.”

Warriors’ Steve Kerr ‘Feels Bad’ for James Wiseman

Kerr hasn’t been including the young prospect in the lineup, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t sympathize with him.

In a recent interview with 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto,” the coach was asked if the team feels obligate to either play or trade Wiseman.

“I think that’s a fair question,” Kerr said. “One of the things I tell James from time to time, is that I feel bad for him because of the circumstances. He’s had a tough go with the injuries, the injuries definitely set him back. But the bottom line is he’s a really talented young guy playing on a veteran team.”

He went on to detail the difficulties a player like Wiseman faces, while being a part of a team like Golden State.

“So he’s in a situation where he’s not getting many reps and playing time as he would in a different set of circumstances had he been drafted by a different team. He’d be getting more opportunities that’s for sure, but that’s part of his story, that’s part of his journey. And what I love about James is that he understands that and recognizes it and continues to keep a positive spirit and energy and he works hard every single day and he’s wonderful to coach.”