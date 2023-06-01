Bob Myers’ Exit Beginning of End for Warriors’ Dynasty

The Golden State Warriors had legitimate aspirations of hoisting their fifth NBA Championship banner in 2023, but that missed shot may have been this group’s last.

There are now real questions as to whether the Dubs, as constructed, will ever come close to a title again. General manager Bob Myers is out in Golden State and several other key members could soon follow, including head coach Steve Kerr, forward Draymond Green and guard Klay Thompson. Some may leave of their own accord, while the organization may decide to dismiss others based on declining performance trajectories and/or salary cap concerns.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst didn’t have all the answers to what will transpire in Golden State over a pivotal summer during his Wednesday, May 31 appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. However, he spoke with certainty that Myers’ exit from the franchise looks something like the beginning of the end for the Dubs’ dynasty.

“This is the thing, this team is very mature. They are a decade into this run and most importantly, they are outrageously expensive,” Windhorst said Wednesday, per NBC Sports. “They are headed for a payroll this year, if Draymond Green re-signs to a reasonable number, approaching $500 million, and I’m not sure that this is a $500 million team that just finished in sixth place and got knocked out in the second round.”

“And Bob Myers is certainly concerned about what those decisions will be going forward, and that had to have played a role in his decision to leave the team,” Windhorst continued.

Warriors Face Decisions on Draymond Green, Klay Thompson

A new NBA collective bargaining agreement (CBA) will kick in this summer, which will make it even more prohibitive for organizations like the Warriors to keep together expensive, star-studded rosters.

That reality puts Golden State in an interesting predicament, as Green enters the final year of his contract, of which he can opt out, and Thompson hits extension eligibility this summer one year ahead of the end of his current deal.

“Draymond Green has a contract option out that he can take by the end of June, which there is a large expectation he will do,” Windhorst said. “Then you have Steve Kerr entering the final year of his contract. They couldn’t get an extension done with Bob Myers, he ended up being a free agent and left. What about Kerr? And then Klay Thompson entering the last year of his contract. It is clear that he would like an extension. What do they do there?”

Steph Curry Only Constant in Warriors’ Future

Whatever the Dubs decide, the answer isn’t going to be simple. Green and Thompson have been core members of the team’s Big 3, which is responsible for six trips to the NBA Finals and four championship rings. Kerr has also been their coach that entire time.

The one surety is that Steph Curry will remain on the roster for several years, as he is signed with Golden State through the 2025-26 campaign, during which he will turn 38 years old. As difficult as it would be for Dubs Nation to watch its team fracture, that might prove the best outcome if the end goal is to capture another title before Curry calls it quits.

Moving on from Green may be a non-starter, considering his defensive prowess and two-man chemistry with Curry. But letting Thompson go and spending $35-$45 million a year elsewhere reads like a sound strategy once sentiment is removed from consideration.