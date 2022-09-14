Warriors Trade Proposal Swaps Young Star For Elite Interior Defender

The Golden State Warriors don’t need to change their roster to be champions, but an NBA executive believes trades exist to make a repeat title in 2022-23 considerably more likely.

Of course, to secure a player of value, the Dubs will need to let go of an asset. Most trade proposals that come the Warriors’ way mentioning James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody are non-starters because Golden State brass views those names as the future of the franchise. However, according to a Western Conference executive who spoke with Heavy’s NBA insider Sean Deveney, there is one proposal Golden State must consider should it come their way.

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner is an elite rim protector with offensive range that stretches beyond the three-point line. The Warriors greatest weaknesses throughout the course of last postseason were interior defense and consistency on the glass. Turner can offer both without creating a detrimental affect on the Dubs’ offensive pace or spacing.

But if Golden State wants Turner, it’ll cost them — most likely Wiseman, the third-year big man and former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

NBA Exec Says Warriors May be Too Enamored With Young Talent

The executive told Deveney that he believes the Warriors are too protective of their young players and are probably over-valuing them considering their championship window has already been open for a decade and looks to have a few good years left before it slams shut.

They’re in danger I think of falling in love a little too much with their young guys, while they have a chance to win a championship now. I get it, we all get it. But anyone who calls about their young guys, if anyone wants to talk about a trade, they just like practically hang up the phone. If you have Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green] in their 30s, you might have to make a move to win now. Myles Turner is such a fit for them. Everyone is afraid of injuries with him but if he is healthy, you can finally stop getting beaten up in the middle against big teams. And everyone is big now, that is still a worry for them. Dallas added to the middle, Denver has [Nikola] Jokic, Minnesota now, Phoenix — they all have good situations in the middle. And in the Finals you can get Boston again or Philly, and you’ll be in trouble. Send off James Wiseman, give me Myles Turner for this year and maybe the next few. Wiseman might be great in five years. But you’ll have another ring.

Turner Grades as One of NBA’s Best Front Court Defenders

First and foremost, what Turner can offer the Dubs is rim protection. At nearly seven feet tall, he has led the NBA in blocked shots twice in the last four seasons (2.7 blocks per game in 2018-19, and 3.4 blocks per game in 2020-21).

Turner has also averaged double-digit points in all seven of his NBA seasons, boasting career marks of 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. He can also stretch the floor as a center, with a lifetime three-point shooting percentage of 34.9%, per Basketball Reference.

Turner would add another big body to the paint to ease the defensive burden on Green and center Kevon Looney, rendering the Warriors less undersized against the biggest teams in the league.