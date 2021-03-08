Analyst Claims Nets Offense Better Than ‘Peak’ Warriors Teams

During their reign as one of the best teams in NBA history, the Golden State Warriors were untouchable. Not only had they won championships but they had bolstered, at times, five All-Stars playing on the court together at the same time.

One thing that made these Warriors teams so deadly was their offense. It wasn’t just good, but arguably one of the greatest offenses of all-time with how efficient and how lethal they could be with players who were all great in multiple aspects.

However, that’s not today. The Warriors are currently 19-18 and sit 4th in the NBA’s Pacific Divison and are 9th with their record in the Western Conference standings. Considering how great they were, it would take a lot for any team to replicate not just the success but the offensive firepower they once had.

According to one ESPN analyst, the Warriors must now move over as another team is already on par, if not better, than what they were at their peak.

Kellerman Says Nets Are “Greatest Offense Ever Created”

Current ESPN radio show host, commentator, and First Take co-host, Max Kellerman, is known to have opinions that will get people riled up. Even so, when he feels something he will openly and willingly state it.

This past week, Kellerman explained to his ESPN co-host Stephen A. Smith that this current version of the Brooklyn Nets have an offense that the “peak” Golden State Warriors team wouldn’t be able to top.

“Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are the greatest offense ever created, in the history of basketball,” Kellerman said on ESPN’s flagship show First Take. “Everything you say about the backcourt in Golden State applies to these guys on offense. And Joe Harris is one of the best three shooters in the NBA? He’s a historically great outside shooter. You always got to worry about this shooting.

“This Nets team has been the most impressive, by far. Utah [Jazz], has been impressive, the Lakers you know until AD went down were impressive, the Clippers have been impressive, this Brooklyn Nets team has been the most impressive by far.”

Warriors Playoffs Chances At A Crossroads

The present-day Golden State Warriors are currently one of the teams with a chance to make the NBA Playoffs but it will be a challenge. Coming into the season, the team was thought of to be one of the top-tier challengers to the Lakers for the right to represent the western conference in the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed that due to All-Star guard Klay Thompson being sidelined with his Achilles. So far, the acquisition of swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has been an up-and-down one as he wasn’t as consistent as the organization hoped to begin the season but tore through the month of February bumping his averages back up to 20.1 points per game, shooting 50.2 from the field, and even shooting a better three-point percentage than two-time MVP Steph Curry with 43.0%.

Hopefully, for the Warriors’ second half of the season, Oubre Jr. will be able to return from his wrist injury and consistently post numbers as he did in February. Nonetheless, Curry, Golden State’s current superstar, believes that the playoffs are one thing that would mark this season as a success to him.

“We obviously have playoff aspirations,” Curry mentioned to reporters Sunday morning prior to the 2021 NBA All-Star night via NBC Sports. “We know when we get there, no matter what seed we have we’re gonna be a tough out. It’s just a matter of getting there and playing our best basketball towards the end of the season and the rolling the dice when we get there.”

