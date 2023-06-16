Former Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion, who’s currently in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A (LBA) Finals with Virtus Bologna, could be on the move again this summer.

While Mannion is set for a spot with the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer league squad, per BasketNews, another high-level European team is apparently weighing the merits of bringing him on for the 2023-24 campaign. Specifically, Saski Baskonia of La Liga ACB and EuroLeague.

Per a report from Sportando, the Spanish League quarterfinalist is “believed to be the primary candidate” to acquire the ex-Warrior, whose deal with Virtus expires at the end of the season. The outlet further noted that negotiations between the two sides “are expected to heat up after the LBA Finals.”

Although his latest go-round in Italy got off to a promising start, Mannion may be eyeing a fresh start amid his shrinking role with Virtus.

Nico Mannion’s Hoops Journey Since Leaving the Warriors Has Been a Wild One

Play

Video Video related to ex-warriors prospect nico mannion on the radar of elite spanish club: report 2023-06-16T14:44:51-04:00

Following his rookie campaign with the Dubs in 2020-21 — during which he averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 assists in 12.1 minutes per outing and shot 36.7% from deep — Mannion had an opportunity to re-up with the club on a two-way deal.

Instead of staying stateside, though, the Arizona alum decided to take his game overseas in search of a better opportunity to play and develop his skills. At the time, Mannion’s Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, showed support for the move and the intent behind it. Alas, the baller’s Euro journey has been fraught with peril.

Thanks to a brutal intestinal infection (one that caused him to drop a dangerous amount of weight), a bout with COVID-19 and injuries, Mannion was a complete non-factor in his new digs in 2021-22. Sharing the backcourt with established vets Milos Teodosic and Marco Belinelli didn’t exactly make finding minutes easy, either.

Things got much better this season with his physical issues mostly in the rearview mirror. However, the 22-year-old’s role and playing time have fluctuated recently. Mannion was DNP’d in each of his team’s last four playoff games, dating back to a five-minute cameo against Derthona Basket in the LBA semifinal round on May 30.

In 50 games (26 starts) across all competitions this season, Mannion has averaged 8.0 points and 2.8 assists while sinking 37.9% of his attempts from three-point range.

Warriors Hit Top 10 in Way-Too-Early Power Rankings

We’re still mere days removed from the Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship victory, but Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey is already looking ahead to next season. His way-too-soon power rankings for ’23-24 just dropped and, despite the way in which their season ended, the Warriors entered the list at No. 8 overall.

Wrote Bailey: