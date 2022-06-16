OBJ Sends Strong Message to Warriors’ Klay Thompson Ahead of Game 6

It’s Klay Day on the Bay as the Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on the other side of the country. As any card-carrying member of Dub Nation will gladly tell you, Game 6s are kind of Klay Thompson‘s thing.

Over his last seven playoff Game 6s, Thompson has averaged 28.1 points while knocking down an eye-popping 54.4% of his triples, as relayed by SB Nation. More importantly, the Dubs have prevailed in 75% of those contests.

Not everyone is focusing on the numbers, though. On the morning of the Warriors’ close-out opportunity in Beantown, Super Bowl champion and NBA superfan Odell Beckham Jr. found himself taken aback — as many of us have been this season — by Thompson’s incredible journey.

So much so, in fact, that he was compelled to send the Dubs star an incredible shout-out.

OBJ Inspired by Klay

LAR 'playing a dangerous game' with Odell Beckham Jr. – Mike Florio | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports Mike Florio and Myles Simmons debate if the Los Angeles Rams will do right by Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason, or if another team is ready to swoop in and offer the veteran wideout a lucrative deal. #NBCSports #ProFootballTalk #OdellBeckhamJr » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch Pro Football Talk live on Peacock weekdays… 2022-06-13T18:30:36Z

Aside from a cryptic Instagram comment regarding Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Beckham has kept his cards close to his vest regarding which team he’ll be running routes for next season. However, the two-time All-Pro WR left little doubt about who he’s rooting for on Thursday night.

“For someone whose been thru what I’ve been thru, U can’t help but truly want @KlayThompson to win this n get another ring and MVP,” Beckham tweeted to his 4.2 million followers.

“Thank u for inspiring frfr! Every minute of pain and suffering was all for this. U motivated me, just wanted to say I appreciate u 11”

Thompson is in rarefied air in terms of achieving a high level of success after a series of devastating injuries. The sharpshooter was out of commission for 941 days due to a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles. But he returned to average 20-plus PPG for the Warriors this season. Now, his squad is just one win from capturing another title.

Of course, Beckham understands what the baller has been through better than most.

OBJ Has Run the Injury Gauntlet as Well

During Beckham’s first camp with the New York Giants as a rookie in 2014, he suffered a hamstring injury that would cost him the first quarter of the season. Unfortunately, that became the tone-setter for his pro career to date.

He was limited to just four games played during the 2017 season as a result of an ankle fracture. The following year, it was a bruised quad that saw him miss the final four games of what would end up being his final season with New York. From there, it was offseason surgery to repair a core muscle in 2020, a torn ACL resulting in nine games missed later that year and, finally, another ACL tear during Super Bowl LVI in February.

He still got his ring, though, and Thompson may just be getting another ring of his own in a matter of hours.

