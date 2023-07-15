Proposed Swap Brings ‘Ideal Trade Target’ to Warriors

The first big fireworks of NBA free agency have dissipated and only a smattering of bona fide players remain available on the open market. Nevertheless, teams across the Association — including the Golden State Warriors — continue to work the phones.

And with a handful of assets, tradeable contracts and open roster spots at their disposal, Dubs GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his brain trust still have the wherewithal to pull off a considerable trade (luxury tax constraints notwithstanding).

For his part, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley can envision a scenario in which Golden State cobbles together some pieces and swaps them out for another difference-maker to join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Chris Paul and the rest of the crew.

Namely, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who Buckley sees as the perfect pick-up for the Warriors.

“If the Warriors made a sketch of their ideal trade target, it might bear a striking resemblance to Anunoby,” wrote Buckley.

B/R: Hypothetical Deal Helps Warriors on Both Ends of the Court

Play

The 25-year-old Anunoby — whose name has been regularly bandied about in trade rumors in recent years — has been suggested as a Warriors target before. On this occasion, Buckley zeroed in on the baller for a feature spotlighting hypothetical trades the team could consider either now or in the future.

In any case, this was the deal that was proposed:

Golden State Warriors receive F OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors receive F Jonathan Kuminga, G/F Moses Moody, G Gary Payton II and a first-round pick in 2028

Appraised Buckley:

He’d give Golden State a lockdown defender it could throw at almost anyone. Because he’s hyper-versatile on that end, he could spare the team’s other stoppers from taking on the toughest assignment. That means having a fresher Andrew Wiggins on the offensive end and a fresher Draymond Green in general. And Anunoby is more than a defender. He’s also a solid support scorer (16.9 points per game over the past two seasons), an above-average outside shooter (career 37.5 percent) and a capable creator.

Of course, that assembly of skills and stats makes Anunoby an ideal fit for just about every roster in the NBA. So, any team hoping to pry him from Toronto’s hands may have to serve up an offer at least as good as the one pitched here. On the other hand, Anunoby’s contract situation may just put the Raptors in a dealing mood.

Anunoby Is About to Get Paid

As it stands, Anunoby is set to make $18.6 million in 2023-24, after which he has a player option worth $19.9 million for 2024-25. Even now, that’s a discount rate for an ultra-versatile player just approaching his prime, and it will only become more of a steal as the salary cap increases.

With that being the case, it’s all but certain that he’ll opt out of the final year of his deal and seek a new, fair-market contract.

Pascal Siakam may just be off the team’s books at that juncture, but it’s still difficult to envision Toronto wanting to give Anunoby $30-40 million annually as a high-level role player on a team that likely still has work to do before it can contend again.

And if Siakam gets extended, the finances get particularly dicey given the league’s new, more punitive luxury tax structure.