Warriors’ Enigmatic Forwards Draw Interest From Pacers: Report

As the Golden State Warriors are now in the “everyone but Steph Curry is available” mindset, the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a potential buyer.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Pacers have Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, along with Pascal Siakam in their shopping list for the wing they have coveted to pair with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“They have still been searching and I keep hearing Andrew Wiggins‘ name… Jonathan Kuminga was also another Warriors player that the Pacers have been keeping tabs on and calling Golden State about dating back to the last [NBA] draft. So those are two potential options,” Fischer said on the “No Cap Room” podcast on January 11.

Between the two enigmatic Warriors forwards, Wiggins has the greater chance of being traded soon.

“[The Warriors are] big fans of Jonathan Kuminga, big fans of Brandin Podziemski, they’re big fans of Trayce Jackson-Davis,” “The Athletic’s Shams Charania said, clarifying Golden State’s mindset. “But [Andrew] Wiggins and everyone else on that roster has to be in play for this team. Two blowout losses in a row. They haven’t even been close in those games, so they’re going to be looking to make moves.”

Andrew Wiggins Trade Value

Wiggins’ value, however, took a hit this season with his struggles and demotion to the bench. His rapid regression from his All-Star form that helped the Warriors capture the championship in 2022 has become one of the league’s greatest mysteries.

Wiggins, a former no.1 pick is still 28 years old and is under contract for four years worth $109 million. The Pacers have to believe a change of scenery will bring Wiggins back to his former self.

They do not have the win-now talent like Toronto has in Pascal Siakam, a top Warriors target. What they have is Buddy Hield’s expiring salary and an abundance of young players with upside and draft capital.

It is unknown what the Warriors could get for Wiggins, but getting rid of his long-term contract will give them the financial flexibility to re-sign Klay Thompson in the offseason. And more importantly, will pave the way for Kuminga to get the playing time he desperately seeks.

Warriors, Raptors Discussed Pascal Siakam Deal

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors and the Raptors have discussed a potential Pascal Siakam deal ahead of their January 7 meeting which Toronto won handily.

“These teams have discussed Siakam in recent weeks. I’ve heard that on a more substantial level and saw Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Masai Ujiri in the tunnel pregame on Sunday night having a drawn-out conversation. So there’s something potentially there. I’d wager the Warriors view that proposal — [Jonathan] Kuminga, two firsts and a valuable expiring salary — as too steep. [Chris] Paul’s contract is useful for them because they’re trying to duck the second apron this summer and Siakam, if acquired, would presumably be ticketed as an expensive part of their future,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on January 11.

However, the Warriors are reluctant to include Kuminga in any Siakam package.